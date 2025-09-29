Zappix to Showcase AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform at 9th Annual Patient Experience Symposium in Boston

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zappix, a leading provider of Digital Patient Experience solutions, today announced its attendance at the 9th Annual Patient Experience Symposium (PX 2025), taking place from October 6-8 in Boston, MA.The 9th Annual Patient Experience Symposium is dedicated to "Orchestrating Excellent Health and Care Experiences". It focuses on connecting, exchanging, and empowering healthcare professionals with proven and innovative strategies for human-centric healthcare. Themes for this year's event include leveraging Technology and Innovation to streamline processes, improving Communication and Trust, and enhancing overall outcomes through value-based care.Zappix will showcase how its AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform is transforming the entire patient journey by making it fully digital, automated, and visual. From the first point of contact through follow-up care, Zappix streamlines interactions with intuitive self-service experiences, automated scheduling, digital forms, and personalized engagement. By digitizing and automating routine processes, Zappix empowers patients with instant access to the information and services they need, reduces administrative burdens for healthcare providers, and creates a seamless, connected care journey that enhances satisfaction and outcomes.“At this year’s Symposium, we are excited to demonstrate how Zappix is transforming the patient journey into a fully digital, automated, and visual experience. By empowering patients with intuitive self-service tools and digital access to care, we not only enhance satisfaction and engagement but also give healthcare teams the freedom to focus on what matters most, delivering compassionate, human-centered care,” said Yossi, CEO of Zappix.Zappix encourages all attendees, particularly healthcare executives, patient experience leaders, and technology innovators, to seek them out during the event. Attendees can visit the Zappix team at their booth in the Sponsor Showcase to discuss strategies for accelerating their digital transformation and patient engagement initiatives.About ZappixZappix transforms the patient journey with an AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction. The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs and back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving the quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals’ competitive advantage and positioning.To learn more about Zappix, go to zappix.com/healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.