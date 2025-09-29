Children’s Charity With Beyoncé’s Dad as Ambassador of Hope Celebrates New Children’s Book Release About Beating Cancer

Time4Sharing.org launches children’s book on resilience and hope, reflecting its 25-year mission to support kids facing illness and adversity.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time4Sharing.org, the global children’s charity whose Ambassador of Hope is Dr. Mathew Knowles (Beyoncé’s father), is proud to announce the success of its uplifting new children’s book, The I’M Possible Adventures of Boomer the Kangaroo, recently recognized as a Top New Children’s Book Release on Amazon Australia.

While Dr. Knowles is not affiliated with the book itself, his honorary role with Time4Sharing supports the charity’s mission of bringing hope and encouragement to children facing cancer and adversity. The story of Boomer the Kangaroo embodies that mission, delivering a message of resilience, courage, and the belief that even in the darkest times, anything is possible.

Notably, both the book’s author, Coach MJ Tolan, and Dr. Mathew Knowles are cancer survivors, adding an authentic layer of inspiration behind the charity's outreach.

About the Book: The I’M Possible Adventures of Boomer the Kangaroo

An inspiring children’s story about courage, friendship, and beating the odds.

When young Boomer the Kangaroo faces the toughest challenge of her life, getting sick and needing treatment, she learns a powerful truth: even when life feels impossible, it can become “I’M Possible” with the right attitude.

With the love of her family and the support of her best friends, Freddie the Frog and Reeba the Bunny, Boomer discovers that bravery doesn’t mean never being scared; it means hopping forward anyway.

Through laughter, tears, and a magical red I’M Possible cape, Boomer’s uplifting journey inspires children to find strength in difficult times and believe in themselves no matter what.

-Perfect for children aged 4 and up who are navigating illness, doctor visits, or who just need a boost of self-esteem

-Sparks conversations about resilience, kindness, and hope

-A beautifully illustrated resource for parents, caregivers, and educators

A 25-Year Mission to Uplift Children

Boomer the Kangaroo has been the official mascot of Time4Sharing for over 25 years, symbolizing strength, healing, and joyful empowerment for children worldwide.

The charity began with a moment of gratitude. After years of trying to start a family, the organization’s founders were blessed with twins. To give back, they organized an excursion for more than 30 orphans to visit a local zoo. During this heartfelt event, they symbolically adopted a kangaroo and gave each child a certificate naming them honorary “moms and dads” of the kangaroo. From that act of kindness, Boomer was born.

Since then, over 150 global events under the Mission: I’M Possible banner have empowered more than 16,000 underserved children, spreading joy, confidence, and emotional strength. Boomer has made appearances at schools, hospitals, and major events, including personally welcoming Dr. Timothy Shriver of the Special Olympics to Beirut when Time4Sharing hosted hundreds of children at a special event.

Time4Sharing.org and Coach MJ Tolan advocate for two children’s cancer wards in the Philippines. This year, Time4Sharing.org will host additional events for children in need in Ghana, India, Poland, the Netherlands, the UAE, and the Philippines through their Ambassadors of Light.

Availability

The I’M Possible Adventures of Boomer the Kangaroo is now available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon Australia, with global distribution on Barnes & Noble, IngramSpark, and Amazon worldwide.

All proceeds support Time4Sharing’s ongoing programs for children facing health challenges and hardship.

Note on Dr. Knowles’s Role

Dr. Mathew Knowles serves in an honorary capacity as Ambassador of Hope for Time4Sharing. His name is referenced in connection with the charity only, no product endorsement of the book is implied.



Legal Disclaimer:

