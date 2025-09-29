Ready-To-Eat Meals Containing Pasta Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers of a public health alert concerning ready-to-eat meals containing pre-cooked pasta that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

The following product is subject to the public health alert:

12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled "MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE" with "best if used by" dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025.

The product bears establishment number "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718" inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

The producing company collected samples of the FDA-regulated, pre-cooked pasta used as an ingredient in these products as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo meals. The test confirmed that the linguine pasta was positive for Lm and further testing is ongoing to determine if the Lm is genetically related to the specific outbreak strain.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

There is a concern that product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.