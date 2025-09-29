Marketing Expert Will Scott Joins Justin Chopin on Above The Legal Limit: AI and the Future of Law Firm Marketing

Marketing Law in the AI Era with Will Scott | Episode 63

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How are AI, SEO, and digital trends changing the way law firms connect with clients? In Episode 63 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin sits down with marketing strategist Will Scott to explore the evolution of legal marketing in an AI-driven world.

From the decline of traditional billboards and bus ads to the rise of Google searches, online reviews, and AI-powered overviews, this episode highlights how law firms can adapt and thrive in a competitive digital landscape. Will shares actionable insights on building a trusted brand, maintaining reputation, and leveraging technology to meet clients where they are.

Episode Highlights:

In this forward-looking conversation, Justin and Will discuss:

- From Billboards to Google: Why traditional marketing is fading and how digital strategies dominate today’s legal marketplace.

- The AI Advantage: How artificial intelligence is reshaping search, visibility, and client decision-making.

- Branding and Reputation: Why your firm’s online presence and reviews matter more than ever.

- Future-Proofing Legal Marketing: Practical steps law firms can take now to stay ahead of the curve.

“Marketing Law in the AI Era” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to hear this timely discussion on the future of law firm marketing.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit delivers candid conversations about law, justice, and real-world issues that affect everyday people. With a focus on empowerment and education, each episode highlights professionals and changemakers working to make a difference. New episodes launch every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.

