New Handbook Tackles Mechanic Crew Turnover in Mining: Practical Solutions from Veteran Consultant Maynard Hebert

Proven, field-tested methods offer maintenance leaders a way to build stronger crews, reduce attrition, and improve mine site reliability.

Better culture means safer work, stronger crews, and more reliable equipment.” — Maynard Hebert

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across Canada and the United States, open-pit mining companies are struggling with an urgent workforce problem: how to retain skilled mechanics and keep maintenance crews aligned in tough, remote conditions. Industry veteran Maynard Hebert has responded with a new handbook and consulting program designed to help leaders repair broken teams and create lasting workforce stability.

With over five decades of workforce and supervisory experience, Maynard has witnessed firsthand the cost of dysfunctional maintenance teams. His playbook, now available in the U.S. and Canada, provides mining leaders with a practical framework for addressing the human side of maintenance.

“You can’t afford to lose your mechanic, and with the right approach, you don’t have to,” Maynard explained.

Practical Guidance for Mining Leaders

High turnover is driving costs upward while disrupting critical maintenance schedules in open-pit mines. Crews that fail to build trust often underperform, creating safety risks and slowing production. Maynard’s new program offers a clear solution:

-Step-by-step tactics for fostering trust and accountability on the shop floor.

-Retention-focused strategies to keep mechanics engaged in challenging environments.

-Real-world lessons gathered from more than 50 years in industrial workforce leadership.

Beyond Generic Leadership Advice

Unlike conventional leadership books, Maynard’s handbook is rooted in industrial realities. Written for supervisors, planners, and general managers in mining maintenance, it lays out actionable steps to help crews work together, communicate effectively, and take pride in their results.

The book serves as both a daily reference for leaders and a foundation for Maynard’s direct consulting and speaking services. Together, these resources provide organizations with tools to stabilize their workforce, reduce downtime, and build stronger, safer teams.

About Maynard Hebert

Maynard Hebert is a consultant, keynote speaker, and author with more than 50 years of experience in workforce leadership and maintenance supervision. He specializes in repairing corporate and industrial culture, with a focus on mechanical crew cohesion and retention in open-pit mining. His new handbook distills his methods into practical, easy-to-follow guidance for leaders who need results on the ground.

Availability

The handbook is now available through Amazon in the U.S. at www.amazon.com/Onward-Buttercups-laymans-guide-building/ and in Canada at www.amazon.ca/Onward-Buttercups-laymans-guide-building/.

For consulting or speaking inquiries, visit www.maynardhebert.com or contact the media representative below.

