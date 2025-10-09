LearningCrypto Rides the AI Wave as Crypto Education Demand Soars

It's about making crypto clear and giving people the confidence to take the next step.” — Toby Cunningham

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Crypto , a comprehensive cryptocurrency education platform, reports continued strong performance of its AI-powered tutors amid unprecedented demand in the crypto education market.The platform's innovative approach comes as 86% of students globally now use AI tools for learning, while the AI education market is projected to reach $112.3 billion by 2034.The convergence of regulatory clarity and institutional adoption is fueling explosive growth in crypto education.Following the EU's MiCAR implementation in December 2024 and the passage of the US GENIUS Act in 2025, the blockchain education market is projected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2024 to $30.3 billion by 2034 , representing a 30.4% compound annual growth rate.LearningCrypto's AI assistants Tobo and Heido provide 24/7 interactive learning covering blockchain basics to advanced trading strategies. Unlike traditional static content, the platform integrates personalized education with professional-grade portfolio tracking and real-time market analytics in a single dashboard.The company's integrated approach, combining AI tutoring, portfolio management, and market analytics, creates a unique value proposition as the industry matures from speculative interest to professional necessity."We put everything in one dashboard so you don't have to jump between apps or guess what you need to focus on," explained Toby Cunningham, the Co-Founder of the company. "It's about making crypto clear and giving people the confidence to take the next step."Recent Harvard University research demonstrates that AI tutoring delivers more than double the learning gains compared to traditional classroom instruction, validating LearningCrypto's strategic focus on AI-powered personalized education.The platform has achieved exceptional user satisfaction, with a 4.8/5 star rating on Trustpilot from over 100 reviews. Users describe the AI chat feature as "like having a personal tutor available 24/7" and call the experience "life-changing."With cryptocurrency ownership still below 7% globally and institutional adoption accelerating, the addressable market for crypto education remains vast.For more information, visit https://www.learningcrypto.com About LearningCryptoLearningCrypto.com is an AI-powered cryptocurrency education and analytics platform founded by the team behind the popular CryptoTips YouTube channel. Founders Heidi and Toby bring over a decade of combined experience in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.Their mission is to demystify crypto for beginners and seasoned investors alike, combining expert insights with cutting-edge AI technology. They help users understand not just how to participate in crypto but also why decentralization, security, and regulation matter.

