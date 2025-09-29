NVBDC and Denny’s 2025-2026 partnership for Hungry for Education™ scholarship program

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC April Kelly-Drummond, Vice President of Inclusion and Community Engagement at Denny’s, Inc

Students are eligible to win one of (5) $1,000 scholarships for their ideas on bringing communities together.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is partnering with Denny’s, Inc., as part of the 2025/26 Hungry for Education™ (HFE) scholarship program, a major initiative to help bring communities together and promote education. Now open for applications, the Denny’s HFE program will award more than $100,000 in scholarships to deserving high school and college students throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and we’re proud to be a partner this year.“At NVBDC, we celebrate programs that empower our next generation of leaders. The Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship is a fantastic opportunity to support students in pursuing their dreams, and we’re proud to highlight initiatives that make education accessible and inspiring for all,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC.NVBDC will select this year’s winners and administer the scholarships on behalf of the organization and Denny’s. Qualified students are invited to apply by visiting the HFE scholarship site at https://www.dennys.com/NVBDCK12 where they can begin the application process. High school and college students will be asked to submit an essay answering the question “How can Denny’s help bring communities together?”.The deadline for applying is December 8, 2025.“Our partnership with National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) has been tremendously rewarding,” said April Kelly-Drummond, Vice President of Inclusion and Community Engagement at Denny’s, Inc. “This Hungry for Education™ program fulfills both our and NVBDC’s missions to invest in education and the community.”Upon review of the winning applicants’ essays, Denny’s will select ideas from the pool of scholarship winners and work with the students to put the essay plans into action to make a difference in local communities.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the only veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was established to provide a credible and reliable certification authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and across all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org

