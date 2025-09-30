iShake Pro Vibrational Case Shaker Intelligent Service App (App Face) Intelligent Service App (Machine view) Intelligent Service App (service video view)

Advanced automation. Powerful mixing force. Predictive service

The iShake Pro was built to make mixing easier, faster, and more reliable. With smart automation and powerful performance, it helps avoid mistakes, save time, and keep every job running smoothly” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries– announces its new offering the iShake Pro Vibrational Case Shaker.Every mis-mix cost time, money, and customer trust. The new iShake Pro Vibrational Case Shaker from GARDCO eliminates those risks with intelligent automation, unmatched mixing force, and user focused features, delivering accurate results can after can. Designed to meet the demands of fast-paced retail and production environments, the iShake Pro automatically adapts to each container, recognizing size, adjusting speed and time, and applying the right clamping pressure for flawless mixes. At its core, a high-performance driveshaft generates 80% more centrifugal force than standard shakers, ensuring consistent, uniform blending for pints, quarts, gallons, and even 5-gallon pails."iShake Pro was built to make mixing easier, faster, and more reliable. With smart automation and powerful performance, it helps avoid mistakes, save time, and keep every job running smoothly.” James Fusco, Product Manager, GARDCO.Built for Performance and Reliability:• Automated recognition of container size, speed, time, and clamp pressure• 80% higher mixing force than conventional shakers• Handles sizes from pints to 5-gallon pails, up to 88 lb (40 kg)• Soft-start technology prevents lid splatter and reduces material waste• Noise reduction design up to 7 dB quieter than traditional units• Unique Force Clamp reduces service needs and enhances reliability• On-screen diagnostics, customizable settings, and self-cleaning cycles simplify daily operation• Front-access service components allow easy maintenance without disassemblyService Intelligence Built In:The iShake Pro introduces the industry’s first Intelligent Service App , providing predictive maintenance alerts, real-time support, and fast troubleshooting to minimize downtime. With front-access components and an easy-clean design, service calls are reduced, allowing your team to focus on productivity instead of repairs.• Compact, Efficient, Operator-Friendly• Container capacity: up to 15.75” H x 14.17” W (40 cm x 36 cm)• Motor power: 115 V, 60 Hz with energy-efficient drive• Dimensions (H x W x D): 46.1” x 26.4” x 28.4” (117 x 67 x 72 cm)• Weight: 420 lbs. (190 kg), crated for safe shippingMore about Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) and to view our large selection of Physical Test Instruments visit www.gardco.com today.About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.

