Platter Substrate Materials Market Poised for Rapid Growth With 7.8% CAGR Forecast

Platter Substrate Materials Market, by Type

Developments in the consumer electronic industry and rise in demand for platter substrate materials due of its properties drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, “ Platter Substrate Materials Market by Type (Aluminum Disk and Glass Disk) and Application (Electronics, Aerospace, National Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the study, the global platter substrate materials market was valued at $327.0 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $687.3 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3165 Market dynamicsThe expansion of the consumer electronics industry and increasing adoption of platter substrate materials due to their superior properties are driving market growth. However, challenges related to material differentiation may hinder progress to some extent. On the other hand, growing investments in high-end technologies by leading hard disk drive (HDD) manufacturers are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market in the coming years.Segment insights- By type: The glass disk segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, representing nearly three-fifths of the market. The segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% through 2030, driven by the rising production of laptops worldwide.- By application: The electronics segment dominated in 2020, capturing almost three-fifths of global revenue. This segment is also forecast to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, fueled by the surging demand for laptops, HDD recorders, and other consumer electronics.Regional outlook:In 2020, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share of the platter substrate materials market, together accounting for around two-fifths of global revenue. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to robust HDD manufacturing in China, Japan, and Thailand.Key market players:- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.- SCHOTT AG- IBIDEN Co. Ltd.- Seagate Technology Holdings plc.- Denka Company Limited- Hoya Corporation- ALPS Electric Co., Ltd.- Showa Denko K.K.- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/platter-substrate-material-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.