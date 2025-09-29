Excavation Expert Jeff Phair Shares Septic System Planning Advice in HelloNation

Jeff Phair

Jeff Phair tells HelloNation that soil testing and compliance with local regulations are key to ensuring long term system reliability

Septic tanks need to follow setback rules from wells, homes, and property lines” — Jeff Phair

ARCADE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before starting septic system excavation, careful planning is essential. Jeff Phair of Phair Excavation, Inc. in Arcade, NY, tells HelloNation that soil testing and compliance with local regulations are key to ensuring long-term system reliability.Phair points out that soil suitability for septic systems is the first factor to consider. A percolation test measures how quickly water drains through the ground, and the results determine whether a conventional septic system can be installed. Without adequate drainage, property owners may need to consider alternative solutions to meet health and safety requirements.Septic tank placement is another primary concern during excavation. Every jurisdiction enforces setback rules that keep tanks and lines a safe distance from wells, homes, and property lines. These rules protect groundwater quality and help ensure that property values are maintained. Ignoring them can result in failed inspections, fines, and potential risks to the safety of residents.Depth also plays a role in septic system performance. Septic system depth requirements must strike a balance between frost protection in colder regions and the need for proper flow. Pipes must be set deep enough to avoid freezing but still pitched correctly to allow wastewater to move through the system. Phair explains that overlooking this balance can cause long-term problems for homeowners.The drain field is often overlooked, but it is one of the most essential parts of the septic system installation process. This area filters treated wastewater back into the ground, so its design depends on both household water usage and soil conditions. Improper grading, poor soil quality, or high groundwater levels can all disrupt the system's function. Correct drain field design is essential for long-term reliability.Phair stresses that septic system excavation is more than digging a hole. It involves engineering a comprehensive system that complies with septic system regulations and accommodates the natural conditions of the property. By focusing on soil suitability, septic system setbacks, and accurate design, property owners can avoid costly mistakes and ensure their system lasts.Homeowners preparing for new construction or septic replacement can benefit from taking a proactive approach. Planning before excavation not only helps meet legal requirements but also protects their property investment. In summary, careful preparation—primarily through soil testing, system design, and adherence to regulations—is the key to a successful septic system installation that stands the test of time.These insights are detailed in Septic System Excavation: Planning Before You Dig. Jeff Phair of Phair Excavation, Inc. in Arcade, New York, shares practical guidance in HelloNation on planning, percolation testing, and proper system placement. By applying these expert recommendations, property owners can approach their septic installations with confidence and protect their investment for the long term.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

