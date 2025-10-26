Lord Jonathan Sumption on democracy’s fragility and the limits of judicial power

DURHAM STREET, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast from Clay , the policy communications consultancy behind Policy Unstuck, has published an exclusive interview with Lord Jonathan Sumption , former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.Conducted by Cast from Clay CEO Tom Hashemi, the interview explores Lord Sumption’s reflections on the complex challenges facing democratic governance today. He discusses the difficult trade-offs government must make, critiques single-issue pressure groups, and questions the legitimacy of citizens’ assemblies compared to elected Parliament.Lord Sumption emphasises the importance of the political process over judicial intervention in policymaking: “The correct route to resolve [policy disputes] is through politics, not the courts,” highlighting recent positive developments in restoring the constitutional balance between courts and elected officials.The conversation also touches on pressing international topics, including democratic erosion in the United States, concerns around the conflict in Gaza, and the political implications of lowering the voting age in the UK.Tom Hashemi, founder of Cast from Clay, says: “Lord Sumption’s analysis provides a timely and expert perspective on the current fragility of democratic institutions and the rule of law.”The full interview, We Are Looking Over the Precipice, is available at: https://policyunstuck.castfromclay.co.uk/p/we-are-looking-over-the-precipice-lord-jonathan-sumption

