Jessica Toale MP on why community messengers can beat political voices

DURHAM STREET, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast from Clay , a specialist policy communications consultancy, has published an interview with Jessica Toale MP (Bournemouth West) and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, exploring how trusted community figures can outperform politicians as messengers when shifting public narratives and securing cultural change.The interview, conducted by Cast from Clay’s CEO Tom Hashemi for the Policy Unstuck series, discusses the value of accumulating small, durable policy wins, the importance of timing and unusual coalitions, and how social media dynamics are reshaping parliamentary behaviour. It also reflects on long-run culture-first approaches, drawing on the anti‑smoking movement as an example of incremental policy progress culminating in a smoke‑free generation agenda.To shift narratives, the right messenger often isn’t a politician—it’s the people with deep community credibility, pointing to local organisers, youth mentors, and lived‑experience advocates who can reach audiences on an emotional level and build trust over time. She argues that these community leaders often cut through polarised information environments more effectively than formal political voices.The conversation also examines the realities of parliamentary workload and prioritisation, including constituency casework volumes, time demands to speak in debates, and the role of a Parliamentary Private Secretary in bridging ministers and backbenchers. Toale highlights how MPs’ incentives to create shareable chamber clips can raise visibility but also risks repetition in debates, suggesting the need for formats that better advance substantive discussion.The full interview with Jessica Toale MP is available at: https://policyunstuck.castfromclay.co.uk/p/when-politicians-aren-t-the-best-messenger-and-who-is

