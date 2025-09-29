SourceCo Earns National Recognition with WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise Certification

Fast-growing provider of aftermarket aircraft parts and supply-chain solutions, SourceCo announced it has been certified by WBENC.

COLLIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceCo , a fast-growing provider of aftermarket aircraft parts and supply-chain solutions, today announced it has been certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council ( WBENC WBE2502482) as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). The certification recognizes companies that are at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women and have successfully completed WBENC’s rigorous vetting process.“Earning WBENC certification is a milestone that reflects who we are and how we operate,” said Anthony Cordle, Executive Vice President at SourceCo. “Aviation depends on speed, quality, and trust. Our diverse leadership helps us deliver all three—faster sourcing, smarter logistics, and relentless customer care—so our airline and MRO partners can keep fleets flying.”WBENC is the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. Its certification is widely accepted by thousands of U.S. corporations and many federal, state, and local government entities as the gold standard for supplier diversity programs.“WBENC certification expands our ability to support customers that prioritize supplier diversity,” Cordle added. “From urgent AOG needs to planned inventory programs, customers can count on SourceCo for responsive service and measurable results.”About SourceCoSourceCo delivers global aircraft parts sourcing and supply-chain support for airlines, lessors, and MROs. With a focus on speed, quality assurance, and data-driven planning, SourceCo provides solutions ranging from AOG and hard-to-find components to structured programs for rotables, QECs, and LLPs—backed by rigorous inspection and compliant documentation. Wherever you fly, SourceCo delivers.About WBENCFounded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation’s leader in women’s business enterprise certification and development. WBENC’s world-class certification standard is accepted by more than 10,000 corporations and government entities across the U.S., enabling access to supplier diversity and procurement opportunities.For More Information please visit www.sourceco.com

