Aerospace Foam Market Set to Double by 2030, Highlighting Rapid Industry Growth

Aerospace Foam Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerospace foam market , valued at $5.3 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.11% from 2021 to 2030, according to Allied Market Research. The surge in demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft and continuous advancements in the aviation sector are the primary factors driving growth.While stringent regulations on foam usage present challenges, rising government investments in air force modernization across both developed and emerging economies are opening lucrative opportunities for industry players.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1976 Market Breakdown:By Type- Polyurethane foam led the market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of global share.- The Others category is forecast to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.54% through 2030.By Application- General aviation dominated in 2020, contributing nearly 90% of revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead.- The military segment will register the fastest growth (CAGR 6.94%) during the forecast period.By Region- North America held nearly one-third of the global market in 2020.- Asia-Pacific is projected to post the highest CAGR of 6.98% by 2030, driven by rapid aviation sector expansion.Key PlayersMajor companies shaping the aerospace foam industry include: Huntsman Corporation, Armacell, Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, SABIC, Zotefoams Plc., General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Rogers Corporation, and ERG Materials.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-foam-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

