Global Air Cargo Market to Hit USD 239.8 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 5.1% CAGR | Transparency Market Research

Air cargo enables fast, reliable global trade by transporting high-value, time-sensitive, and perishable goods across international markets.

The rapid rise of e-commerce and digital transformation is reshaping the air cargo industry, driving demand for faster, smarter, and more transparent logistics solutions.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global air cargo market is witnessing robust expansion as international trade, e-commerce, and time-sensitive logistics reshape the transportation landscape. According to recent market analysis, the global air cargo industry was valued at USD 141.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2035, reaching USD 239.8 billion by 2035.The rapid globalization of trade, the need for express delivery of goods, and the adoption of advanced digital technologies are transforming the industry, positioning air cargo as an indispensable element of global supply chains.Market Overview: Air cargo represents the transportation of goods by aircraft an integral component of global logistics that ensures fast, reliable, and secure movement of goods across international and domestic routes. The service is particularly crucial for industries dealing with high-value, perishable, or time-sensitive products such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive components, and fresh produce.The air cargo ecosystem includes cargo airlines, passenger airlines utilizing belly space, and freight forwarders that coordinate the logistics on behalf of shippers. Together, they enable the smooth flow of international commerce, supporting manufacturers, exporters, and retailers around the world.There are two primary categories of air cargo:• General Cargo: Includes textiles, machinery, and consumer electronic goods.• Special Cargo: Requires special handling and includes perishable goods, temperature-sensitive shipments (like vaccines), dangerous goods, and valuable items such as jewelry.Air cargo plays a vital role in maintaining supply chain reliability, urgent deliveries, and just-in-time inventory systems, especially in sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce, aerospace, and defense.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Demand for Fast and Time-Sensitive DeliveriesThe surge in e-commerce and consumer expectations for rapid delivery are primary growth drivers for the air cargo market. According to McKinsey (March 2024, IATA World Cargo Symposium), e-commerce now accounts for nearly one-third of total air cargo volumes, up from just 10% in 2017. Cross-border online orders reached 8.2 billion in 2022, with projections continuing to rise through 2027.Air cargo offers unmatched speed, reliability, and efficiency, making it the preferred mode for critical goods like pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and high-tech electronics that demand quick and temperature-controlled transport.2. Globalization and International Trade ExpansionGlobalization has been a cornerstone of air cargo market growth. The increasing cross-border trade and international business expansion have driven the need for efficient logistics solutions. Air cargo’s capability to connect global markets seamlessly ensures the timely delivery of goods, fueling global commerce.In 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that demand for air cargo — measured in cargo ton-kilometers (CTK) — grew by 11.3% compared to the previous year. International shipments rose by 12.2%, underscoring the vital role of airfreight in sustaining global supply chains.3. Technological Advancements and DigitalizationThe integration of AI, machine learning, blockchain, and IoT is transforming the air cargo landscape. These technologies enhance real-time tracking, automate logistics operations, and ensure greater transparency and efficiency across the supply chain. The digital transformation of the industry is setting new benchmarks for accuracy, visibility, and customer satisfaction.4. Increasing Cold Chain Logistics DemandThe demand for temperature-sensitive logistics especially for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and fresh produce continues to boost market expansion. Air cargo ensures compliance with stringent temperature regulations, making it the preferred mode for transporting medical supplies and perishable goods safely and quickly.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35111 Key Players and Industry LeadersThe global air cargo market is dominated by a combination of established airlines, logistics providers, and freight forwarding companies that are actively investing in fleet expansion, sustainability initiatives, and digital solutions.Leading market players include:• All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd (ANA)• Atlas Air Cargo• Cargolux• Cathay Pacific Airways Limited• Capricorn Logistics• China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited• DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)• DSV Panalpina• Emirates SkyCargo• Etihad Cargo• Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.• FedEx Corporation• Hellmann Worldwide Logistics• Japan Airlines Co. Ltd.• Kuehne+Nagel International AG• Lufthansa Cargo AG• Nippon Express.• Singapore Airlines Cargo• United Parcel Service of America, Inc.• Zela Aviation the Air Charter Company• Chapman Freeborn Airchartering• Qatar Airways CargoThese companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and digital integration to strengthen their market presence. Many are also aligning with sustainability goals through fuel-efficient aircraft, carbon-neutral operations, and green logistics initiatives such as IATA’s Fly Net Zero program.Recent Developments• August 2025: Chapman Freeborn successfully executed a complex oversized shipment from Belgium to China, transporting 20-meter-long industrial heat exchanger tubes using a nose-loaded Boeing 747-400F showcasing innovation in heavy cargo logistics.• April 2025: Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo announced plans to form a joint global air cargo business, aiming to combine networks and expertise to deliver more connected and customer-centric freight solutions.These developments signify the industry’s growing emphasis on collaboration, technology integration, and operational efficiency.New Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities:• Rapid growth of e-commerce and cross-border retail trade presents immense opportunities for air cargo providers to expand last-mile and express delivery networks.• Technological upgrades in tracking, warehouse automation, and cargo management systems enhance efficiency and transparency.• Sustainability initiatives, such as biofuel usage and eco-friendly packaging, open new pathways for green growth.Challenges:• High operational costs and fluctuating fuel prices continue to affect profit margins.• Stringent regulatory and environmental standards require constant compliance.• Airport congestion and limited cargo handling capacity can hinder efficiency during peak demand periods.Latest Market Trends1. E-Commerce Acceleration: Online retail giants are increasingly partnering with cargo airlines to ensure faster deliveries and greater customer satisfaction.2. Digital Freight Platforms: The adoption of digital booking and tracking systems enables seamless logistics management.3. Freighter Conversions: Airlines are converting passenger planes into freighters to meet rising demand.4. Sustainable Air Cargo Operations: Companies are investing in carbon offset programs and energy-efficient aircraft to minimize their environmental footprint.5. AI-Driven Forecasting: Advanced analytics are being used to optimize route planning and predict cargo demand fluctuations.Future OutlookLooking ahead, the air cargo market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035, driven by technological evolution, digitalization, and global trade expansion.• E-commerce’s share of global air cargo volumes will continue to rise.• The Asia Pacific region will remain the world’s air cargo powerhouse, while North America and Europe will continue to adopt high-end digital and green logistics solutions.• Sustainability and innovation will dominate future investment priorities.As supply chains evolve to prioritize resilience, speed, and transparency, air cargo will continue to be at the forefront of global trade dynamics.Market SegmentationBy Service:• General• ExpressBy Type:• Air Freight• Air MailBy Destination:• Domestic• InternationalBy End Use:• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare• Consumer Electronics• Automotive• Retail & E-Commerce• Food & Beverages• OthersThe general services segment leads globally, attributed to its broad offerings, including freight forwarding, warehousing, and customs brokerage. The flexibility and scalability of general cargo operations continue to make it a cornerstone of global logistics.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific dominates the global air cargo market, supported by strong industrial production, expanding e-commerce, and large export volumes. Major economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and India contribute significantly to the region’s air cargo capacity.The region’s strategic geographic location connects key markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, reinforcing its role as a logistics hub. The flexibility and scalability of general cargo operations continue to make it a cornerstone of global logistics.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific dominates the global air cargo market, supported by strong industrial production, expanding e-commerce, and large export volumes. Major economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and India contribute significantly to the region's air cargo capacity.The region's strategic geographic location connects key markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, reinforcing its role as a logistics hub. Additionally, massive investments in airport infrastructure, cargo terminals, and smart logistics systems are strengthening the region's air cargo ecosystem.Meanwhile:• North America benefits from a mature e-commerce and retail sector.• Europe emphasizes green logistics and sustainability.• The Middle East continues to emerge as a key air freight transit corridor due to its strategic positioning and airline network expansion.Why Buy This Report?• Provides comprehensive insights into the current and future dynamics of the global air cargo market.• Includes in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and challenges shaping the industry.• Offers a detailed competitive landscape profiling leading companies and their strategic moves.• Delivers region-wise insights and segmentation analysis for precise business decision-making.• Equips investors, policymakers, and logistics companies with actionable intelligence to leverage emerging market opportunities through 2035. 