New Book by Irina Kudrina Shares a Story of Life, Struggles, and Hope

MAPLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 has released her first book, Falling, Rising, Flying: A Story of Struggles, Strength, and Survival. The book tells her personal life story in simple and honest words. It is about facing hard times, finding strength in family, and never losing hope.𝐀 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬In the book, Irina shares her childhood in Kharkiv during the Soviet years, the challenges that came after the Soviet Union ended, and her journey of starting again in Canada. She speaks about family, motherhood, immigration, and the difficulties that tested her. She also shares the small and big moments that helped her keep moving forward.Readers will see her happy childhood summers in Crimea, along with the worries and fears of beginning again in a new country. Her story shows both struggles and the simple joys that gave her the courage to continue.𝐀 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞Irina explains the meaning behind the title of the book. “Life is not always easy. Sometimes we fall, sometimes we rise, and sometimes we feel like we are flying,” she says. “I wanted to write this book for my daughter, my granddaughter, and also for anyone who has ever felt lost. I hope it can remind them that light and hope always return.”Her story is a reminder that even after difficult times, people can rise again, rebuild their lives, and find peace.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠The book is written in clear and plain language so readers can easily connect with Irina’s journey. It shares not only her personal experiences but also a message for anyone who is going through their own challenges.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫Irina Kudrina is a retired doctor of acupuncture. She worked in Canada for more than twenty years, helping people through her practice. Now she writes and shares the lessons she has learned through her life. She lives with her daughter and granddaughter, who give her strength and inspiration. Falling, Rising, Flying is her first book.Falling, Rising, Flying: A Story of Struggles, Strength, and Survival is available in both print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online platforms. The book will also soon be available in the Russian language

