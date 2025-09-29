Brewers’ Spent Grain Flour Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 651.4 Million by 2035

Brewers' Spent Grain Flour Market size

Brewers' Spent Grain Flour Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global brewers' spent grain flour market is projected to grow from USD 385.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 651.4 million by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 267.7 million over the forecast period. This translates into a total growth of 69.5%, with the market forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2025 and 2035. The overall market size is expected to grow by nearly 1.70X during this period, supported by increasing focus on sustainable food production, rising demand for alternative protein sources, and growing adoption of circular economy principles across global food processing and brewing industries.Brewers’ Spent Grain Flour Market Overview by Application:The market is segmented by application into food industry, animal feed, and biofuel production. The food industry dominates, accounting for 70% of the market share in 2025. Brewers’ spent grain flour is increasingly utilized in bakery products, snacks, and functional foods due to its nutritional benefits and sustainable sourcing credentials. The animal feed segment holds a 20% share, leveraging the flour’s high protein and fiber content for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture nutrition. Biofuel production, while a smaller segment, is gaining traction as part of sustainable waste utilization strategies.Regional Insights for Brewers’ Spent Grain Flour Market:Europe leads the global market, commanding a 45% share in 2025, driven by its established brewing traditions, robust sustainability frameworks, and advanced processing infrastructure. Germany stands out with a projected CAGR of 6.1% through 2035, fueled by cutting-edge brewing technology and strong food processing capabilities. North America, particularly the USA with a 5.8% CAGR, benefits from the booming craft brewing industry and consumer demand for eco-friendly ingredients. Asia-Pacific, led by China (5.4% CAGR) and Japan, is witnessing rapid growth due to expanding brewing sectors and increasing adoption of sustainable food processing technologies.Key Drivers and Trends:The market’s growth is propelled by a global shift toward sustainable food production and waste reduction. Brewers’ spent grain flour transforms brewing byproducts into valuable ingredients, reducing environmental impact and disposal costs while meeting consumer demand for health-conscious and eco-friendly products. Innovations in drying and milling technologies are enhancing product quality, shelf stability, and functionality, enabling broader applications in premium food and feed markets. The rise of circular economy principles and regulatory support for waste valorization further bolster market opportunities.Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:The brewers’ spent grain flour market is highly competitive, with key players such as GrainTech Ltd., BSG Biotech, Brewer’s Ally, Blue Star Ingredients, and Grain Processing Corporation driving innovation and market expansion. GrainTech Ltd. leads with a 20.3% global value share, focusing on advanced processing and quality optimization. Companies are investing in sustainable processing methods, nutritional enhancement, and tailored flour grades to meet diverse application needs. Strategic partnerships between breweries and food manufacturers are also strengthening supply chains and market reach.For the full report, including detailed market analysis, segmentation, and competitive insights, visit: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11070 Brewers’ Spent Grain Flour Market Outlook and Key Takeaways:The global brewers’ spent grain flour market is on track for a 1.7X expansion, reaching USD 651.4 million by 2035. The food industry will continue to lead, driven by demand for sustainable, nutrient-rich ingredients, while animal feed applications provide a stable foundation. Europe remains the epicenter of growth, with North America and Asia-Pacific emerging as key markets. Companies prioritizing innovation, sustainability, and processing efficiency will gain a competitive edge in this dynamic market.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Global flour market is projected to grow from USD 274.0 billion in 2025 to USD 334.0 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.0%.Global flour treatment agents market is expected to rise from USD 907.5 million in 2024 to USD 1,407 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during 2025–2035.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.