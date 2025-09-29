Advanced VAPT Testing Solutions Drive Stronger Compliance and Enterprise Protection

IBN Technologies: VAPT testing

IBN Technologies launches advanced VAPT testing solutions helping enterprises prevent breaches, ensure compliance, and secure cloud, hybrid, and distributed IT

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBN Technologies just announced the availability of its cutting-edge VAPT testing solutions that allow businesses to discover vulnerabilities, mimic real-time cyberattacks, and create robust defense systems. With the escalating complexity of cyber threats, organizations are increasingly turning to reliable Penetration Testing Service Providers to safeguard cloud-native, hybrid, and distributed ecosystems.Research indicates that over 3,500 cyberattacks take place daily, with almost 97% of successful intrusions having misconfigured infrastructure as the cause. With its expert VAPT testing methodology, IBN Technologies enables companies to be in control of removing risks beforehand, avoiding data breaches, and being compliant while securing their digital assets and customer loyalty.Protect your business with expert VAPT before attackers target you.Book your free consultation today: https://www.ibntech.com/contact-us/ The Urgency of VAPT Testing in Today’s Threat LandscapeCyber threat intelligence emphasizes key challenges: APTs increasing 67% per year, zero-day attacks doubled four times over, and attacks on APIs and cloud infrastructure are on the rise. With strong vulnerability assessment and penetration testing , companies are left vulnerable to ransomware attacks, financial losses, and failure to comply. IBN's VAPT testing solutions provide insights that result in actionable information and stronger resistance to these changing threats.Comprehensive VAPT Testing PortfolioIBN Technologies provides an extensive range of security testing solutions tailored to enterprise needs:1. Web Application Penetration Testing – Realistic attack simulations, code-level vulnerability detection, and adversary-based analysis.2. Mobile Security Assessments – Multi-platform penetration testing, advanced device hardening, and threat landscape reviews.3. Network Infrastructure Security – Internal/external penetration testing, firewall validation, segmentation testing, and optimization.4. Cloud Security Audits – Multi-cloud penetration testing, Kubernetes hardening, serverless architecture validation, and compliance reviews.5. IoT & Edge Device Security – Industrial IoT assessments, firmware testing, edge infrastructure validation, and supply chain risk management.6. Source Code & DevSecOps Security – AI-driven static/dynamic code analysis, secure SDLC implementation, and automation-driven DevSecOps integration.Intelligence and Expertise for Stronger Cyber DefenseIBN integrates real-time threat intelligence, predictive vulnerability analytics, and advanced malware sandboxing into its VAPT testing methodology. With a team of certified ethical hackers (OSCP, CISSP, CREST) and red team experts, the company simulates sophisticated attacker behavior to ensure business-critical systems are protected.Business-Centric Security ApproachBeyond technical testing, IBN’s services include executive-level briefings, compliance audits with remediation strategies, governance consulting, and seamless integration with SIEM platforms. Automated workflows and live dashboards allow enterprises to maintain continuous monitoring and proactive risk management.Proven Client Success with IBN’s VAPT TestingOrganizations that have adopted IBN Technologies’ solutions report measurable improvements, including:1. 92% reduction in critical vulnerabilities within 60 days2. 70% faster incident detection and response3. Zero ransomware incidents post-implementation4. 55% uplift in compliance and audit scores5. No successful data breaches across two yearsGet a free Consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cybersecurity/ Securing Enterprises for the FutureWith its advanced VAPT testing services, IBN Technologies provides enterprises with proactive defense strategies that go beyond traditional protection. By partnering with leading Penetration Testing Service Providers, businesses gain a competitive edge through reduced cyber risks, improved compliance, and enhanced customer confidence.Related Services-SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ VCISO services- https://www.ibntech.com/vciso-services/ About IBN TechnologiesIBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.