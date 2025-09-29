VAPT Services Help SMBs Achieve 95% Reduction in Cybersecurity Risks

IBN Technologies: VAPT services

IBN Technologies expands VAPT services in US, UK, and India, helping SMBs cut cyber risks by 95%, meet compliance, and strengthen long-term resilience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With increased cyberattack sophistication, VAPT services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) are now essential for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) aiming to guard important digital assets. Most SMBs have constrained security resources with which to execute best practices, making them vulnerable to shortcomings like unpatched systems, poorly configured clouds, and phishing attacks. A study indicates that almost 60% of businesses every year report experiencing cyber incidents, most of which target avoidable vulnerabilities.As a reaction, IBN Technologies has widened its VAPT services throughout the US, UK, and India. Through the synergistic blend of automated scanning, sophisticated vapt testing tools, and skills of certified ethical hackers, IBN provides in-depth visibility into security vulnerabilities and confirms how such vulnerabilities might be attacked. Such an integrated solution ensures SMBs fortify defenses with actionable remediation advice.Don’t wait for attackers to strike – secure your systems with expert VAPT.Book your free consultation today: https://www.ibntech.com/contact-us/ Why VAPT Is Important for SMBsVAPT is a two-layered process that is meant to provide visibility and validation:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Detects misconfigurations, obsolete software, and vulnerabilities between applications, networks, devices, and cloud environments.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Emulates actual cyberattacks to validate whether discovered vulnerabilities can be exploited.“VA shows businesses where their risks are, while PT demonstrates the actual impact. Together, they go beyond simple reports to deliver actionable solutions,” said Pratik Shah, CTO of IBN Technologies.SMB Cybersecurity ChallengesSMBs face unique hurdles such as:1. Overreliance on automated scans can miss critical vulnerabilities.2. Difficulty maintaining compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and CERT-IN frameworks.3. Limited in-house expertise for advanced penetration testing.4. Lack of continuous monitoring or retesting for persistent protection.IBN Tech’s VAPT services close these gaps by combining expert-driven testing with cutting-edge vapt testing tools for a complete security strategy.Comprehensive VAPT Service PortfolioIBN Technologies’ VAPT program covers multiple security layers, including:1. Application Security Testing – In-depth analysis of web, mobile apps, and APIs.2. Network Security Assessments – Identifying misconfigurations, insecure protocols, and weak access points.3. Wireless Testing – Evaluation of encryption and detection of rogue access points.4. IoT Security – Firmware and endpoint testing for connected devices.5. Human Factor Testing – Phishing and social engineering simulations.6. Cloud Security Reviews – Security validation across AWS, Azure, and hybrid environments.7. Red Team Exercises – Advanced ethical hacking to assess defenses.8. Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS): Subscription-based, continuous testing with dashboards and expert insights.Proven Results DeliveredOrganizations adopting IBN's VAPT services have achieved:1. Faster remediation cycles, with 90% of vulnerabilities resolved within two weeks.2. Zero audit failures across HIPAA, GDPR, and other compliance audits.3. Stronger resilience against ransomware and phishing threats.Case studies include a healthcare provider securing HIPAA compliance across 1,000+ endpoints with no audit errors, and a digital transformation company resolving critical application flaws within two weeks while achieving full compliance certification.

Cybersecurity for the FutureIn today's evolving digital landscape, periodic audits are not enough. Ongoing resilience requires proactive protection. By blending human expertise, automated intelligence, and vapt testing tools, IBN Technologies helps SMBs achieve continuous visibility, validated assurance, and long-term protection.With flexible testing tiers and PTaaS models, IBN makes enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to SMBs and mid-market firms, positioning itself as a trusted long-term partner in securing IT infrastructure and customer trust.

About IBN TechnologiesIBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

