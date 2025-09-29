VAPT Services Help SMBs Reduce Cybersecurity Threats by 95%

IBN Technologies: VAPT services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, VAPT services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) have emerged as a necessary protection for mid-sized and small businesses (SMBs). Without large security teams or huge budgets, most SMBs continue to be extremely exposed to attacks on the weakest points. Recent research indicates that close to 60% of businesses are hit by at least one cyberattacks every year, frequently because of unpatched software, misconfigured clouds, or social engineering efforts.To meet this increasing challenge, IBN Technologies has broadened its vulnerability assessment in cyber security and penetration testing services in the US, UK, and India. The initiative fuses automated vulnerability scanning with the guidance of certified ethical hackers, delivering organizations both detailed insight into security weaknesses and real-world verification of exploit threats. This two-layered method enables SMBs to build more effective defenses with actionable intelligence.Protect your business before attackers find the gaps – partner with IBN for expert VAPT.Book your free consultation today: https://www.ibntech.com/contact-us/ Why VAPT MattersVAPT is a two-step, methodical security approach that guarantees identification and verification of risks:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Identifies vulnerabilities like old systems, vulnerable devices, and improperly configured applications or networks.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Conducts simulated attacks like actual cyberattacks to test if vulnerabilities can be taken advantage of.“VA provides the visibility businesses need, while PT demonstrates the impact. Together, this helps deliver not just a report of risks but clear, actionable solutions,” said Pratik Shah, Chief Technology Officer at IBN Technologies.Challenges Faced by SMBsSMBs and mid-market firms often struggle with:1. Heavy reliance on automated scans that produce false positives or miss hidden issues.2. Compliance difficulties with regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, and CERT-IN.3. Limited access to in-house security experts skilled in advanced testing.4. Lack of continuous monitoring or retesting processes to maintain protection.IBN Technologies designed its VAPT services to bridge these gaps, offering comprehensive coverage that integrates both manual expertise and automated tools.Core Service PortfolioThe VAPT program covers multiple layers of critical IT infrastructure, including:1. Application Security Testing – In-depth review of web apps, mobile platforms, and APIs.2. Network Security Assessments – Identifying misconfigurations, insecure protocols, and weak access controls.3. Wireless Testing – Evaluating encryption methods and rogue access risks.4. IoT Security Assessments – Reviewing firmware and endpoint vulnerabilities.5. Human Factor Testing – Phishing and social engineering simulations to gauge employee awareness.6. Cloud Security Reviews – Security testing for AWS, Azure, and hybrid cloud platforms.7. Red Team Simulations – Advanced ethical hacking to test real-world defenses.8. Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) – Ongoing subscription-based testing with expert follow-up.Proven Results for SMBsBusinesses that adopted IBN’s VAPT services have achieved measurable success:1. Up to 95% reduction in cybersecurity risks.2. Resolution of 90% of vulnerabilities within just two weeks.3. Consistent success in passing compliance audits with zero failures.4. Greater resilience against ransomware and phishing threats.For example, a healthcare provider managing more than 1,000 endpoints achieved HIPAA compliance without any audit errors, while a digital transformation firm closed critical security gaps in just two weeks and secured full compliance certification.Get a free Consulation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cybersecurity/ See the impact in action-Building Long-Term Cyber ResilienceToday’s cybersecurity landscape requires more than periodic compliance—it demands proactive, ongoing protection. By leveraging vulnerability assessment in cyber security alongside penetration testing, IBN Technologies enables SMBs to establish continuous visibility, validated assurance, and future-ready defenses.With flexible VAPT tiers and PTaaS offerings, IBN ensures accessibility for businesses at different maturity levels. The company’s broader mission is to act as a trusted long-term cybersecurity partner, helping organizations adapt to shifting compliance demands, mitigate risks, and build trust among stakeholders.Related Services-SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ VCISO services- https://www.ibntech.com/vciso-services/ About IBN TechnologiesIBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

