VAPT Services Help Enterprises Eliminate Critical Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities by 95%

IBN Technologies boosts enterprise security with global VAPT services, offering proactive risk detection, compliance, and enhanced cyber resilience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With cyberattacks increasing in volume and complexity, companies are increasingly adopting VAPT services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) as a strategic measure to safeguard digital assets and comply with regulations. IBN Technologies has announced its next-generation vulnerability assessment and penetration testing service to address this need, intended to enable companies to identify concealed vulnerabilities, confirm live threats, and minimize total risk exposure.With more than 3,500 daily cyberattacks being attempted, businesses are increasingly threatened by cloud misconfigurations, compromised authentication, and zero-day vulnerabilities. Industry findings reveal that 97% of breaches result from skipped system vulnerabilities, which is why proactive vulnerability scanning and penetration testing services are crucial for businesses looking to protect their operations and customer confidence.Protect your business before attackers target you with expert VAPT.Book your free consultation now:Why VAPT Is More Important Than EverVAPT is a two-phase approach to help overcome both visibility and impact:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Reveals misconfigurations, unpatched systems, and vulnerabilities in applications, networks, cloud, and devices.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Imitates actual attacks to find out if detected vulnerabilities can actually be exploited.As per Pratik Shah, Chief Technology Officer of IBN Technologies: "VA provides businesses with visibility. PT confirms the effect. That's how we provide not only a list of threats but actionable, transparent solutions."Industry studies show that 60% of businesses fall victim to cyberattacks every year, and the majority of the breaches are caused by old systems, improper cloud setups, or employee mistakes. SMBs are especially plagued by problems like:Dependence on automated scans alone, which tends to result in false positives or missing detection.•Struggling to stay compliant with guidelines such as HIPAA, GDPR, or CERT-IN.•Inadequate in-house cybersecurity talent that can perform advanced testing.•No processes for continuous monitoring and re-testing vulnerabilities.IBN Technologies has set up its VAPT services to bridge these shortcomings with end-to-end coverage and remediation-driven support.A Holistic Approach to CybersecurityIBN Technologies’ enhanced VAPT program integrates real-time threat intelligence, red team simulations, and ethical hacking methodologies to deliver both visibility and validation of security risks. The offering extends beyond traditional scanning by incorporating:1. Web & Mobile Application Security Testing – Advanced adversary simulation across APIs and mobile environments.2. Network Infrastructure Hardening – Multi-layer penetration testing, firewall optimization, and access control review.3. Cloud Security Assurance – End-to-end testing of AWS, Azure, and hybrid cloud ecosystems.4. IoT & Edge Security – Firmware analysis, device assessments, and supply chain risk evaluation.5. Source Code Security Reviews – AI-driven code analysis and DevSecOps integration.Business Outcomes That MatterEnterprises leveraging IBN’s VAPT services have reported:1. 95% elimination of high-risk vulnerabilities within 60 days.2. 70% faster incident response times through predictive detection.3. Zero ransomware breaches across client environments.4. Significant improvement in compliance scores for HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO standards.One manufacturing firm achieved full compliance across global operations within three months, while a financial services provider cut incident response times by more than half after adopting IBN’s continuous penetration testing-as-a-service (PTaaS).Future-Proof Security Strategy“Cybersecurity can no longer rely on reactive defenses. Our vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services empower businesses with validated security insights, enabling them to prioritize risks, accelerate remediation, and build long-term resilience,” said Pratik Shah, CTO at IBN Technologies.By combining automation, expert ethical hacking, and continuous monitoring, IBN Technologies helps enterprises transform their cybersecurity posture into a competitive advantage ensuring operational continuity, compliance readiness, and customer confidence.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services-2. VCISO services-About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

