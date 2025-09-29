IBN Technologies Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Advanced VAPT Testing for Global Enterprises

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services VAPT testing Services

IBN Technologies expands global cybersecurity with advanced VAPT testing, enabling enterprises to prevent breaches, ensure compliance, and boost resilience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With organizations confronting more advanced digital threats, IBN Technologies has unveiled its cutting-edge VAPT testing solutions to assist businesses in protecting vital IT infrastructure from contemporary cyberattacks. With next-generation vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services coupled with AI-powered analytics and real-world attack simulations, IBN helps enterprises identify, repair, and prevent security vulnerabilities prior to their exploitation.With more than 3,500 cyberattacks launched every day and 97% of breaches attributed to misconfigurations, the importance of thorough VAPT testing has never been more critical. IBN's accredited security specialists perform in-depth penetration tests on networks, applications, mobile platforms, and cloud environments helping organizations realize proactive risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.Protect your business with expert VAPT before attackers target you.Book your free consultation now:The Growing Importance of VAPT TestingIndustry trends reveal disconcerting trends: APTs have increased by 67% every year, zero-day API-targeted exploits have exploded, and ransomware remains a disruptor for business across the globe. Without organized penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, businesses face data breaches, downtime, and loss of reputation. IBN's vapt testing solutions enable business to establish robust defense layers in tandem with compliance frameworks like ISO, GDPR, and HIPAA.IBN’s VAPT Testing Service Portfolio Includes:1. Web Application Penetration Testing – Real-world attack simulation and vulnerability detection.2. Mobile Application Security Reviews – Platform-specific assessments and device hardening strategies.3. Network Security Assessments – Firewall validation, segmentation analysis, and intrusion detection.4. Cloud Security Audits – Kubernetes, serverless, and multi-cloud security testing.5. IoT & Edge Device Penetration Testing – Firmware analysis, supply chain validation, and endpoint hardening.6. Source Code Review & DevSecOps Integration – Static and dynamic testing with secure SDLC practices.Proven Client OutcomesOrganizations leveraging IBN’s VAPT testing have achieved:1. 90% reduction in exploitable vulnerabilities within 60 days2. 70% faster security incident response3. 100% ransomware prevention across client systems4. 50% uplift in regulatory audit performanceSecuring Enterprises in the Digital EraBy investing in IBN’s vapt testing services, enterprises can prevent costly data breaches, ensure compliance, and strengthen customer trust. The company integrates real-time threat intelligence, compliance consulting, and continuous monitoring into its testing framework—turning cybersecurity into a strategic advantage for growth and innovation.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ 2. VCISO services- https://www.ibntech.com/vciso-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

