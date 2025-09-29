IBN Technologies Strengthens Cybersecurity with Advanced VAPT Services for Modern Enterprises

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services VAPT testing Services

IBN Technologies strengthens enterprise security with advanced VAPT services for proactive risk detection, fast remediation, and compliance-driven protection

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With increasing reliance of more organizations on cloud-native, hybrid, and distributed IT environments, this vulnerability scanning and penetration testing services provide proactive risk identification, remediation procedures, and safe defense methods to protect mission-critical assets.Current statistics indicate that over 3,500 cyber-attacks occur daily, and nearly 97% of successful intrusions are caused by misconfigurations. IBN Technologies' future-proof VAPT Services combine proven penetration testing frameworks, AI-driven threat intelligence, and expert skills of certified ethical hackers to discover hidden vulnerabilities and build sound security stance for companies across different industries.Protect your business with expert VAPT before attackers target you.Book your free consultation now:Why VAPT Services are a Business ImperativeThe threat vector continues to evolve more deeply, with advanced persistent threats (APTs) growing 67% year-over-year and API zero-day exploits hitting an all-time high. Without serious penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, organizations risk serious threats, including ransomware, data breaches, and regulatory non-compliance. IBN's methodology addresses proactive vulnerability removal as well as strategic compliance assistance so that organizations get ahead of attackers.Comprehensive VAPT Services PortfolioIBN Technologies delivers a full spectrum of cybersecurity testing solutions, including:1. Web Application Security Testing – Attack simulation, vulnerability detection, and adversary-based testing.2. Mobile Security Assessments – Cross-platform penetration testing and mobile device hardening.3. Network Infrastructure Testing – Internal/external network analysis, firewall validation, and segmentation reviews.4. Cloud Security Audits – Multi-cloud, Kubernetes, and serverless environment penetration testing.5. IoT & Edge Device Security – Firmware analysis, industrial IoT assessments, and supply chain resilience testing.6. Source Code Review & DevSecOps Integration – AI-driven static/dynamic testing with secure SDLC integration.Proven Results with IBN’s VAPT ServicesClients adopting IBN Tech’s specialized testing programs have reported:1. 92% reduction of critical vulnerabilities within 60 days2. 70% faster incident response time3. Zero ransomware incidents post-implementation4. Improved compliance scores by 55% across auditsSecuring the Future of EnterprisesBy leveraging IBN Technologies’ VAPT Services, businesses can reduce their cyber risk exposure, prevent costly incidents, and build customer trust in an increasingly hostile digital environment. These services go beyond traditional penetration testing by integrating real-time threat intelligence, compliance consulting, and executive-level reporting ensuring cybersecurity becomes a growth enabler, not just a defense mechanism.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services-2. VCISO services-About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

