IBN Technologies Expands VAPT Services to Enable SMBs to Cut Cybersecurity Threats by 95%

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cyberattacks have become more sophisticated, VAPT services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) are emerging as the first line of defense for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMBs). Understanding the emerging need for proactive security, IBN Technologies has launched the expansion of its vulnerability assessment and penetration testing service in the US, UK, and India, so that organizations can find these latent threats and fortify defenses before the attacker's strike.Today's business organizations are under constant attack—from unpatched hosts and poor cloud setup to phishing and social engineering. Almost 60% of businesses each year report cyber incidents, according to recent industry statistics. It is an even bigger challenge for budget-constrained SMBs with no dedicated in-house security teams.Protect your business before attackers target you.Book a free consultation today:How VAPT Strengthens Business ResilienceVAPT combines two critical security practices:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Scans IT environments to uncover security gaps, misconfigurations, and outdated software.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Simulates real-world cyberattacks to validate whether identified vulnerabilities can be exploited.“VA provides visibility, while PT validates the real-world impact. Together, they deliver actionable insights rather than just a checklist of risks,” said Pratik Shah, CTO of IBN Technologies.Why SMBs Need VAPT Now More Than EverSMBs are disproportionately targeted due to:1. Overreliance on automated scanning tools, leading to false positives or overlooked risks.2. Compliance challenges with frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, and CERT-IN.3. Lack of skilled cybersecurity expertise for advanced testing.4. Limited processes for continuous monitoring and remediation.By offering tailored vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services, IBN Technologies helps SMBs close these gaps with cost-effective, end-to-end solutions.Key Service AreasIBN Tech’s VAPT portfolio provides layered protection, covering:1. Application Security Testing – Web, mobile, and API analysis.2. Network Security Assessments – Identifying insecure protocols and misconfigurations.3. Wireless & IoT Testing – Reviewing encryption, firmware, and device security.4. Cloud Security Reviews – Ensuring AWS, Azure, and hybrid environments remain protected.5. Red Team Exercises & PTaaS – Advanced ethical hacking and subscription-based penetration testing.Proven ResultsOrganizations implementing IBN Tech’s VAPT services have achieved:1. Up to 95% reduction in cybersecurity risks.2. Faster remediation of critical issues, with 90% resolved in under two weeks.3. Zero audit failures across regulatory compliance frameworks.4. Improved resilience against ransomware, phishing, and insider threats.One healthcare provider secured HIPAA compliance across 1,000+ endpoints with no audit errors, while a digital transformation firm eliminated high-risk vulnerabilities within two weeks.Future-Ready CybersecurityCybersecurity is no longer about periodic compliance—it’s about continuous resilience. By combining automated intelligence with expert ethical hacking, IBN Technologies enables SMBs and mid-market enterprises to safeguard sensitive data, maintain compliance, and stay ahead of evolving threats.“IBN Tech’s goal is to become a long-term security partner for SMBs, helping them future-proof their IT infrastructure against ever-changing cyber risks,” added Shah.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services-2. VCISO services-About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

