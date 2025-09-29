Lisa Frank and Kars-R-Us Highlight Ongoing Commitment to Community Service

From Glendora to Guatemala, Frank's leadership continues to strengthen communities near and far

GLENDORA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Frank and Kars-R-Us want to remind the community of the heart of their mission: service, compassion, and giving back.

For more than a decade, Lisa Frank has dedicated her life to helping others through both local and global volunteer work. Her efforts have touched families across Southern California and communities as far away as Guatemala.

Lisa’s community engagement includes leadership in the Rotary Club of Glendora. In addition, she has created her own initiatives such as Thanksgiving Baskets, providing meals for families during the holidays. Her dedication was recognized in 2023 when she received the Glendora Humanitarian Award for outstanding service. She has also volunteered with Claremont Meals on Wheels, Fruitfully Yours, and the Glendora Coordinating Council, all while supporting programs to ensure no one in her community goes hungry or feels forgotten. Globally, Lisa has joined the LA Medical Mission in Guatemala, bringing care to underserved families.

Through Kars-R-Us, Lisa helped thousands of donors turn unused vehicles into charitable contributions. These efforts have provided funding for essential programs, supported nonprofit partners, and created pathways for everyday people to make a meaningful difference.

“Service has always been at the center of my life,” said Lisa Frank. “I’m deeply grateful for the chance to serve my community and support causes that matter. I will continue to give back and work for positive change.”

As Lisa and Kars-R-Us move forward, their mission remains rooted in compassion, transparency, and making a difference one act of service at a time.

