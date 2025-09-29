United States Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Poised for Rapid Growth Amid Rising Chronic Wound Cases 2025-2033

Pressure Ulcer Devices Market

The Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology. Pressure ulcers, also known as bedsores or pressure injuries, are localized damage to the skin and underlying tissue, primarily caused by prolonged pressure on the skin. These injuries are prevalent among individuals with limited mobility, such as the elderly, patients with spinal cord injuries, and those undergoing prolonged surgical procedures.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/pressure-ulcer-devices-market According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.39 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to several factors, including the rising geriatric population, increased awareness about pressure ulcer prevention, and technological advancements in wound care devices.Key Highlights from the Report:➤ The global pressure ulcer devices market was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2024.➤ The market is projected to reach USD 7.39 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.➤ Pressure relief mattresses led the market with a 30.81% share in 2024.➤ North America dominated the market with a 42.17% revenue share in 2024.➤ The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing, expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR.➤ Major players include Stryker, Baxter (Hillrom), 3M, Arjo, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB.Market Segmentation:By Product Type:The pressure ulcer devices market is segmented into various product types, including:Pressure Relief Mattresses: These mattresses are designed to redistribute pressure and reduce the risk of pressure ulcers. They held the largest market share of 30.81% in 2024.Dynamic Air Therapy Beds: These beds use air-filled bladders to provide alternating pressure, promoting blood flow and reducing pressure points.Low-Tech Devices: These include foam mattresses and cushions, which are cost-effective and widely used in long-term care settings.By End-User:The end-users of pressure ulcer devices include:Hospitals: Acute care settings where patients are at high risk for pressure ulcers.Nursing Homes: Long-term care facilities catering to the elderly population.Home Care Settings: Increasingly popular due to the rise in home healthcare services.By Technology:High-Tech Devices: Incorporate advanced technologies like sensors and automated pressure adjustments.Low-Tech Devices: Simple, manual devices that are cost-effective and widely accessible.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=pressure-ulcer-devices-market Regional Insights:North AmericaNorth America holds the largest share of the pressure ulcer devices market, accounting for 42.17% of the revenue in 2024. The dominance is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic conditions, and significant investments in medical technology. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to this market segment.Asia PacificThe Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include an aging population, increasing healthcare investments, and rising awareness about pressure ulcer prevention. Countries like China and India are witnessing a surge in demand for pressure ulcer devices due to their large patient populations.Market Dynamics:Market DriversAging Population: The global increase in life expectancy has led to a higher number of elderly individuals, who are more susceptible to pressure ulcers.Chronic Diseases: Conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders increase the risk of immobility, leading to a higher incidence of pressure ulcers.Technological Advancements: Innovations in pressure ulcer devices, such as smart mattresses and dynamic air therapy beds, enhance patient comfort and promote healing.Market RestraintsHigh Costs: Advanced pressure ulcer devices can be expensive, limiting their accessibility in low-income regions.Regulatory Challenges: Stringent regulations and approval processes can delay the introduction of new products into the market.Lack of Awareness: In some regions, there is insufficient awareness about pressure ulcer prevention and the availability of advanced devices.Market OpportunitiesHome Healthcare: The growing trend of home-based care presents opportunities for the adoption of pressure ulcer devices in non-hospital settings.Emerging Markets: Countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions offer untapped markets for pressure ulcer devices due to improving healthcare infrastructure.Preventive Care Programs: Increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare can drive demand for pressure ulcer prevention devices.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)How Big is the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?Who are the Key Players in the Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?What is the Projected Growth Rate of the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?What is the Market Forecast for the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market by 2033?Which Region is Estimated to Dominate the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market through the Forecast Period?Company Insights:Key players in the pressure ulcer devices market include:StrykerBaxter (Hillrom)3MArjoMölnlycke Health Care ABConvatec Inc.Coloplast GroupSmith+NephewRecent Developments:USA:In July 2025, multiple hospitals adopted smart sensor mattresses to monitor and prevent early-stage pressure ulcers.In August 2025, a major U.S. company launched portable negative pressure wound therapy devices targeting homecare patients.Japan:In July 2025, Japanese clinics started clinical trials for AI-powered pressure ulcer risk assessment systems.In September 2025, a Japanese manufacturer introduced fully automated repositioning beds for high-risk elderly patients.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Pressure Ulcer Devices Market is poised for significant growth, driven by an aging global population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology. 