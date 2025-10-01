The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Announces Calendar of Service Excellence Courses Held at Ritz-Carlton Hotels

January courses will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, an elegant retreat on Florida's Gulf Coast The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, dramatically overlooking the Palm Springs Valley, is the setting for the February course The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Logo

First Quarter Calendar of Learning Experiences at Luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotels and Resorts Bring Ritz-Carlton Best Practices to Life in Real-Time Moments

Best practices are revealed through storytelling and dynamic videos as attendees enjoy the ambiance of a Ritz-Carlton hotel where course methodologies are experienced in real-time moments.” — Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A first quarter calendar of immersive learning experiences held at Ritz-Carlton hotels will illustrate the legendary service culture of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, announced Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC). The global consulting and advisory firm leverages the methodologies of The Ritz-Carlton, a worldwide icon in the art of experiences, to help organizations build customer service excellence through culture and employee engagement.“The best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand are revealed through storytelling, dynamic videos and engaging discussions as participants enjoy the ambiance of a Ritz-Carlton hotel where course methodologies are experienced in real-time moments,” said Ms. Joiner. “We believe organizations seeking to create a culture of excellence, elevate customer service and engage their employees will find our courses to be best-in-class because we combine rich, proven content with an experiential two-day stay at a Ritz-Carlton hotel or resort.”First quarter dates and locations:1. January 13-14: Two-day course at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Florida’s Gulf CoastJanuary 15: Full day course focusing on elevated leadership, Leading Employee ExcellenceExperience the luxury of resort living at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, offering a cosmopolitan destination with an elegant coastal location. From culinary experiences fusing sophistication with local traditions to sweeping views warmed by Florida’s winter sunshine from your private balcony, quiet elegance is reflected throughout the hotel.2. February 10-11: Two-day course at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage overlooking Palm Springs.Perched above Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage offers an elevated experience in a timeless destination. The modern design invites connections with the desert and highlights stunning valley views.3. March 12-13: Two-day course at The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta in the vibrant heart of downtown.An exceptional retreat in the city, The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta offers world-class service and contemporary luxury amid Atlanta’s cultural attractions, sporting venues and commerce center. From skyline views to Southern-inspired dining, every aspect of this landmark hotel exudes classic elegance and genuine hospitality.First quarter 2026 courses presented by The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center offer:• Unique learning experiences that illustrate the renowned service culture of The Ritz-Carlton Brand by combining courses with a two-day stay at a Ritz-Carlton hotel or resort• Legendary best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand are revealed through storytelling, dynamic videos and engaging discussions facilitated by skilled Ritz-Carlton experts• Opportunity to see course methodologies brought to life in real-time moments while experiencing the elevated ambiance at a Ritz-Carlton hotel or resort• Courses designed for organizations seeking to create customer service excellence• Tangible takeaways that can be activated immediately by participants at their organizations• Courses applicable to a range of audiences from leaders including Chief People Officer, Vice President of Human Resources, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Chief Patient Experience Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, or Chief Executive Officer to frontline staff who are the primary point of contact for first-hand customer interaction and those who manage service professionalsCourses include two days of content, breakfasts, lunches, morning and afternoon breaks, and a networking reception on the first day for a registration fee of $4,795 per person. The one-day course, Leading Employee Excellence, presented at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on January 15, is offered at a registration fee of $2,495 per person. Participants may elect to attend both the two-day course, January 13-14 and the one-day course, January 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for a bundled registration fee of $6,000 per person. See our calendar of immersive learning experiences for details, enrollment, and to reserve a hotel guestroom at a special rate. Early enrollment is encouraged as attendance is limited to preserve an environment for elevated learning.About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership CenterThe Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. TRCLC is recognized by The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CPor SHRM-SCPrecertification activities. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn

