AGII develops predictive AI models to scale smart contract automation

New predictive engines enhance risk detection, optimize gas usage, and enable autonomous Web3 workflows across mobile and desktop.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII today announced a new suite of predictive AI models purpose-built to scale smart contract automation across Web3. The release builds on AGII’s recent mobile rollout on iOS and Android, bringing real-time automation engines, predictive risk assessment, and scalable deployment to developers and enterprises who need on-the-go observability and control of decentralized systems.

Designed as intelligence that “looks ahead,” the models forecast contract state changes, detect anomalies before execution, score risk, and auto-tune parameters such as gas budgets under volatile network conditions. The capabilities extend AGII’s previously announced adaptive intelligence layers, which enable self-monitoring, policy-driven adjustments, and autonomous task execution to keep dApps responsive as conditions evolve.

For builders, the predictive stack plugs into AGII’s AI Web3 platform and app, which unify contract testing, monitoring, and automation in a single experience. Teams can orchestrate end-to-end workflows—triggering bots, routing alerts, and shipping updates—while leveraging AGII’s real-time AI to improve reliability and throughput. These advances continue AGII’s roadmap of pairing AI with decentralized infrastructure to raise autonomy, scalability, and efficiency across blockchain ecosystems.

The AGII token powers access to products and services across the platform. Payments are supported with $AGII as well as traditional rails (credit/debit), widening adoption for both crypto-native and enterprise users integrating predictive automation into production.

About AGII
AGII is a next-generation AI and Web3 platform that delivers intelligent tools for decentralized systems, including real-time automation engines, predictive contract models, and developer workflows that make smart contracts faster, safer, and easier to scale.

