MSAR Government response to the Relevant Parts of the U.S. Department of State’s 2025 Investment Climate Statements Concerning Macao

MACAU, September 28 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the unfounded and irresponsible comments on the economic and political developments and the improvement of the electoral system and the “Law on Safeguarding National Security” of Macao, which were carried in the self-styled “2025 Investment Climate Statements” lately issued by the United States (U.S.) Department of State.

Since its return to the motherland, with the unwavering support of the Central Government of China and the joint efforts of people from all walks of life, Macao has achieved economic development by leaps and bounds and has maintained social stability and harmony. As protected by the “One country, two systems” principle and the Macao Basic Law, Macao enjoys its status as a free port and a separate customs region, implementing a low and simple tax regime and simplified investment and business procedures. Macao has established extensive international market networks and close ties with Portuguese-speaking countries. Macao’s role as the Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries is widely recognized and is ranked by the World Trade Organization (WTO) as one of the world’s freest economies for trade and investment. In recent years, the MSAR Government has been vigorously promoting public administration reform, by simplifying administrative procedures and deregulation, reducing government intervention in market activities, the business environment has been improving steadily. As the MSAR Government advocates appropriate economic diversification, the local laws and regulations are also improved to further protect employees’ interests and rights, striving for orderly and harmonious labour relations. The above-mentioned achievements and progress made by the MSAR will not be obliterated by the self-styled U. S. report.

The MSAR Government has been continuously improving the electoral system and has steadfastly implemented the principle “Patriots governing Macao” for the benefits of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintaining Macao’s lasting prosperity and stability, protecting residents’ fundamental rights and foreign investors’ legal rights. Recently, with the concerted efforts from all sectors of the community, the Election of the 8th Legislative Assembly was held in a lawful, fair, impartial and clean environment. Residents have actively exercised their democratic rights and participated in the election. The total voter turnout was the highest of all elections of Legislative Assembly of Macao, exceeding 175,000 in total and the turnout rate was 53.35%. This is the vivid manifestation that the reformed electoral system was widely supported and recognized by the general public.

The MSAR Government reiterates that the amendments of the “Law on Safeguarding National Security” were made with reference to the legislative experiences of other jurisdictions, and traditions of the Macao legal system and social conditions were also taken into consideration. Meanwhile, rules and regulations of the relevant international conventions on human rights were strictly adhered to. As a matter of fact, the U. S. has long introduced a series of strict legislation concerning national security and frequently exercised “extraterritorial jurisdiction” in an arbitrary way . Instead of examining on its own practice, the U. S. is pointing fingers at others. This is a demonstration of typical “double standard” and hypocrisy.

The U. S. is an important economic partner of Macao. It is sincerely hoped that the U. S. side will not politicise economic issues, stop all political maneuvering, exert more efforts to maintain a stable relationship with Macao in trade and economic development and bring mutual benefits to both sides.