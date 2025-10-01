Sangeetha Menon Wins ‘Social Impact Champion’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sangeetha Menon has been honored with the Social Impact Champion Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (Organized by Influencer Magazine UK ), recognizing her extraordinary journey of resilience, advocacy, and community empowerment. As the first South Asian woman over 40 to win a national pageant title in 80 years of British pageantry, currently holding the crown of Mrs. Glamour UK 2025, Sangeetha has used her platform to create bold social impact campaigns that challenge stereotypes and bring hope to countless lives.Her journey began after surviving a traumatic ectopic pregnancy in 2018, which led to a period of physical and emotional struggle. Through sheer determination, and inspired by her young daughter, Sangeetha rebuilt her health, cycling daily to lose three stones in weight and regain her confidence. Her daughter’s experience with bullying further motivated her to step into the world of pageantry, proving that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages. In just her second pageant, Sangeetha made history by winning Mrs. Glamour UK 2025, with her daughter proudly cheering from the audience. Beyond the crown, Sangeetha’s work has been deeply rooted in service and advocacy. As Ambassador for the Bromley Borough Food Bank, she raises awareness through digital campaigns and grassroots action, including innovative efforts to promote smarter food donations. Her self-created ‘Unstoppable Me’ campaign inspires body positivity and challenges harmful stereotypes through workshops and talks, encouraging diversity, inclusion, and confidence for women and children alike.She also founded the Sunshine Box initiative, giving joy a second life by sending pre-loved children’s items from the UK to underprivileged children overseas. Additionally, Sangeetha partners with Unbound, delivering interview preparation workshops that empower survivors of modern slavery to rebuild their lives and step into independence. Through her work with 11 different charities, including Dogs Trust and Christie Charity, she has raised thousands of pounds for vital causes.“Winning this award means so much more than personal recognition, it’s a testament to the belief that influence should always come with impact,” said Sangeetha Menon. “My mission is to show women and young people everywhere that their voices matter, their dreams are valid, and that beauty and strength come from within. If my journey helps even one person feel seen, it’s all worth it.” // Edit access enabled, please feel free to edit the quote as per need.Sangeetha’s story is one of transformation, from heartbreak to empowerment, from being unseen to becoming a trailblazer for change. Her recognition as Social Impact Champion at IMA 2025 celebrates not only her achievements but also her unwavering dedication to creating a more inclusive and compassionate world.

