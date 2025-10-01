Pixogift Launches as a Global One-Stop Marketplace for Digital Gift Cards

New platform makes gifting easier with instant delivery, group gifts, and hundreds of brand options

We created Pixogift to make gifting joyful again—fast, easy, and packed with options.” — Pixogift spokesperson

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixogift , a new digital gift card provider, is officially live, giving shoppers a seamless way to discover, purchase, and send gift cards from top brands around the world—all in one convenient online marketplace. The launch introduces a fresh, flexible solution for anyone who wants to celebrate life’s moments without the stress of guessing sizes, preferences, or shipping deadlines.Pixogift’s platform allows customers to browse an extensive catalog of gift cards across popular categories including fashion, beauty, travel, dining, electronics, entertainment, and more. Whether it’s a last-minute birthday surprise, a thoughtful thank-you, or a corporate reward program, Pixogift delivers digital cards instantly by email, text, or printable format so recipients can start shopping within minutes.“Finding the right gift shouldn’t be a chore,” said a Pixogift spokesperson. “We created Pixogift to make gifting joyful again—fast, easy, and packed with options. From local favorites to global brands, we give customers the freedom to send exactly what their friends, family, or colleagues will love.”Beyond individual gifting, Pixogift introduces innovative features that set it apart from traditional gift card sellers. A Group Gift option allows multiple contributors to pool funds toward a single card—perfect for office parties, wedding showers, or milestone celebrations. Businesses can also take advantage of Pixogift for Business, a tailored program for employee incentives, client appreciation, and promotional campaigns. Both services are supported by instant digital delivery and a secure, user-friendly checkout process.Pixogift’s Bonus Program further rewards customers by offering credits on every purchase that can be applied toward future gifts. This loyalty perk encourages repeat use and gives shoppers even more value with each transaction.The launch comes at a time when digital gifting is growing rapidly worldwide. According to industry reports, the global gift card market is projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars in the next few years, driven by consumer demand for convenience, personalization, and speed. Pixogift enters the market with a competitive edge by combining a wide brand selection with innovative features and a modern, mobile-ready design.“We’re excited to offer a platform where gifting is as fun as receiving,” the spokesperson added. “Pixogift is built for today’s connected world, where people want flexibility, instant gratification, and meaningful choices.”Pixogift is now available at pixogift.com , where shoppers can create an account, explore the catalog, and start sending digital gift cards today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.