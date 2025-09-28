Yellow Brick Road Welcomes Archer Wealth to Its Lending Panel

Gee Taggar

New non-bank lender joins YBR to deliver faster, flexible private credit solutions for business owners across Australia

Joining the Yellow Brick Road panel marks a major milestone as we expand our mission to fund good people with good projects nationwide.” — Gee Taggar, Founder & Managing Director, Archer Wealth

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Brick Road (YBR) is pleased to announce that private lender Archer Wealth has joined its lender panel, marking a significant milestone in the lender’s journey to provide faster, more flexible funding options for business owners seeking alternatives to traditional finance.Founded by Gee Taggar, Archer Wealth has grown rapidly in the private lending sector, developing a reputation for its client-first approach and fast turnaround times.The lender focuses on crafting bespoke loan solutions for borrowers who don’t meet the rigid requirements of major lenders - particularly business owners and developers who need quick decisions and tailored terms.“Archer Wealth fills a real gap in the market,” said Mark Bouris Executive Chairman of Yellow Brick Road. “Their personalised approach to credit, quick settlements, and deep understanding of borrower needs makes them a valuable addition to our panel. Their inclusion expands the options available to brokers looking to help clients move quickly on time-sensitive opportunities.”Archer Wealth’s addition to the YBR panel reflects a growing appetite in the market for non-bank and private lending solutions, as business owners continue to seek alternative funding pathways in the face of stricter lending policies among mainstream lenders.Over the past six years, Archer Wealth has grown from a start-up to a major player, increasing its settled deal volume from $15 million to almost $500 million in under a two-year period.In 2024, the company was recognised by the Australian Financial Review as one of the Top 100 Fast Starters.Founder and Managing Director Gee Taggar, who began his career in a major Australian bank before launching his own brokerage and later Archer Wealth, said joining Yellow Brick Road’s panel represents a career-defining moment for his company, but also for him personally.“Being welcomed onto the YBR panel is a symbol of how far we’ve come,” Taggar said. “We’ve worked incredibly hard to build a non-bank lender that doesn’t just approve loans, but helps people finance their dreams. With this partnership, we’re in an even stronger position to support brokers and borrowers across the country.”YBR’s decision to onboard Archer Wealth comes at a time when demand for private credit is on the rise. According to data from the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), broker-originated commercial loans now account for more than 30% of the market – a figure expected to grow as businesses seek greater speed, flexibility, and service.Taggar says Archer Wealth is committed to being part of the solution: “Our mission is simple - fund good people with good projects. We start with the client’s scenario and design the loan around them, not the other way around. Joining Yellow Brick Road gives us a platform to reach more brokers who need that kind of service.”Company ProfilesYellow Brick RoadYellow Brick Road is one of Australia's most recognised mortgage broking brands. With a national network of brokers and a mission to make home ownership more accessible, YBR provides expert mortgage guidance and access to a wide range of lenders. Founded by Executive Chairman Mark Bouris, YBR is committed to empowering Australians to achieve their property goals. https://ybr.com.au/ Archer WealthArcher Wealth is a leading non-bank lender, specialising in bespoke credit solutions for business owners, developers, and borrowers underserved by traditional banks. With a national team, deep credit expertise, and a client-first ethos, Archer Wealth is on a mission to reshape private lending in Australia providing speed, certainty, and strategic funding support when it’s needed most. https://archer-wealth.com/

