Gansu Zhaofeng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.in Hui County Industrial Concentration Zone, Longnan City, Gansu Province has voluntarily recalled 500g/bag G&L FOOD Dried Bean Curd for failing to declare the allergen wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The 500g/bag G&L FOOD dried bean curd products are sold primarily in restaurants and retail stores in the Bay Area of Northern California.

The type of container is food plastic bag , which is 500g/ bag.

The product brand name is dried bean curd .UPC is 6976325560236.

The expiration dates are 25/10/2025,11/06/2026 and 20/06/2026. The location of coding is on the back of the bag.

To date, no illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the problem have been reported.

The recall was initiated after feedback from an FDA inspection that the product's label did not indicate wheat, a component of soy sauce, as an allergen.

Action to be taken by consumers:

If you purchased G&L FOOD dried bean curd (500g/bag with expiration dates: 25/10/2025,11/06/2026,20/06/2026), please do not consume them. Return the items to your purchase location for a full refund. For inquiries, contact Mr.Gu at 415-218-2332(Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM 5:00 PM