Aliki Myrianidi Wins ‘Women Entrepreneur of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aliki Myrianidi has officially been named the winner of the Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (Organized by Influencer Magazine UK ), honoring her visionary work at the intersection of leadership, mental health, and holistic wellbeing. A psychologist, accredited psychotherapist, and executive coach, Aliki has built three interconnected ventures that redefine modern leadership and wellbeing, blending science, compassion, and purpose into transformative experiences for individuals and organizations alike.Through her flagship venture, ThriveMind Consultancy, Aliki empowers professionals and executives to overcome anxiety, burnout, and leadership challenges with clarity and resilience. Her approach goes beyond performance metrics, guiding leaders to rediscover their authentic selves and create sustainable impact. With The Mind Renewed, she offers a unique integration of Christian faith and psychology, creating a rare space where science and soul are honored equally, bridging inner healing with spiritual growth.Her third venture, the Synergy Health & Wellbeing Clinic, co-founded with a nutritionist and NHS coach, represents her commitment to whole-person care. The clinic brings together psychotherapy, lifestyle medicine, and natural remedies to support individuals managing chronic health conditions, addressing not just symptoms but the root causes of illness and imbalance.At the heart of all her ventures lies a vision that is poetic, precise, and powerful: to create spaces where leaders and individuals can pause, think clearly, and grow deeply. She recently won the title of ‘Best Anxiety & Stress Management Expert UK 2025’ by evergreen awards. Whether through one-on-one sessions, national workshops, or organizational programs, Aliki’s work helps people shift not only how they perform, but also how they live.“Winning the Women Entrepreneur of the Year award is deeply humbling,” said Aliki Myrianidi. “For me, entrepreneurship has always been about service, creating environments where people can reconnect with themselves, heal, and lead with integrity. This recognition reflects the countless lives touched through these ventures and the collective effort to bring depth and dignity back into leadership and wellbeing.”Aliki’s entrepreneurial journey is a testament to science, elegance, and integrity. By founding businesses that bridge psychology, spirituality, and holistic health, she has set a new standard for what leadership development and mental wellness can achieve. Her win at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 celebrates not only her individual success but also her broader mission to transform the way the world approaches leadership, health, and human potential. Congratulations, Aliki Myrianidi, on this well-deserved achievement.

