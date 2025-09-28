Queer Short ICONIC Defies Digital Norms with Award-Winning Super 8mm Brilliance

All-trans and non-binary Montreal-based team captures global festival attention

Super 8 forced us to be deliberate and honest—every frame carries the fingerprints of our community.” — Adelaide Sokolov

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICONIC is shaking up the festival circuit with a dazzling act of cinematic rebellion. Created entirely by a trio of trans women from Montreal and shot on vibrant Super 8mm film, this bold short has already screened at prestigious queer festivals worldwide—including Fringe! Queer Film Festival (London), SF Queer Film Festival (San Francisco), East Village Queer Film Festival (NYC), Fairy Tales Film Festival (Calgary), 21AM (Rome), and the Athens International Art Film Festival. At home, ICONIC captured the AQPM Best Emerging Short-Film Production Award at the celebrated Fantasia International Film Festival.Rejecting digital convenience, directors Adelaide Sokolov (producer/composer), April Daneau (director/cinematographer), and performer-stylist Aizysse Baga stripped away the usual music-video spectacle—no sets, no extras, no green screens. Instead, they embraced the raw texture of celluloid, pairing Baga’s fearless solo performance with a riot of color and all-original music. The result is a fiercely unfiltered meditation on queer presence and power.“This project was about claiming space on our own terms,” says Sokolov, who sourced the film stock and composed the title track. “Super 8 forced us to be deliberate and honest—every frame carries the fingerprints of our community.”Entirely self-funded and independently produced, ICONIC stands as both a love letter to analog film and a manifesto of trans creativity. With its growing list of international selections and critical acclaim, the film invites audiences to experience queer artistry in its most vivid, unapologetic form.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.