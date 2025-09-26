FTC Invites Public Comment on Draft Strategic Plan

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking public comment on the agency’s proposed Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2026-2030.

Government agencies update their strategic plans every four years. The FTC’s strategic plan presents its mission, goals, and objectives for the next five years and sets the metrics by which the agency will measure success. This draft of the FTC’s strategic plan keeps the three strategic goal structure from previous plans, but streamlines the document, refocusing the FTC on its core mission areas. The Commission welcomes feedback on how the draft plan can be further adjusted.

Public comments on the draft plan are being accepted until October 17, 2025.