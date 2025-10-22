EXP Journeys offers New Guided Experiences to Explore America as it Celebrates 250 Years

EXP Journeys Logo EXP Journeys Tower Butter 2 EXP Journeys Navajo Dancer EXP Journeys Mountain Biking EXP Journeys Wayoming Ranchers

July 4, 2026 marks America’s 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence

“For adventurous groups, the Southwest offers mountain biking on slickrock, UTVing on sand dunes, rappelling through slot canyons, and of course, the watery wonderland of Lake Powell.” — Kevin Jackson, Founder of EXP Journeys

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXP Journeys , the award-winning tour operator, specializing in the National Parks and immersive luxury travel, is excited to share a curated selection of experiences that reflect on and showcase our nation’s past and honor the beauty of America as it turns 250 years old on July 4, 2026. These itineraries invite travelers to explore America's diverse landscapes, from coast to coast, including the nation's first National Park, Yellowstone. They offer a unique perspective on pre-colonial America, delve into the experiences of historical figures, and highlight opportunities to participate in national commemorative events.To create an optimal experience during this milestone year, EXP Journeys will help travelers navigate America's iconic National Parks and cities, which are expected to draw record-breaking crowds. EXP's expert guides will steer clear of overcrowded areas and organize and lead guided road trips to alleviate stress. EXP will set up their Luxury Mobile Tented Camps , providing an unparalleled blend of outdoor adventure and comfort when hotel inventory is scarce. Designed to provide upscale accommodations in America’s most spectacular landscapes, including Yellowstone and Yosemite, these mobile camps prioritize sustainability with a ‘Leave No Trace’ ethos. Each camp is outfitted with king-sized beds, an en-suite toilet, hot showers, fresh linens, select wines and beers, chef-curated meals, and complete privacy. Embracing private wilderness settings, EXP elevates the camping experience to new heights in the US by combining luxurious accommodations and refined hospitality with the beauty of the great outdoors.Explore America’s First National Park, Yellowstone, and experience the 4th of July Parade in Jackson Hole: Nothing quite says summer in the US like the Old West. Between majestic wildlife, stunning landscapes, abundant activities, and the cowboy way of life, the American Old West is incomparable with anywhere else in the world. From inspiring conversations with the team that reintroduced wolves to Yellowstone in 1995 to a luxury mobile tented camp accessible only by horseback, there are many new ways to experience the Old West this summer with EXP Journeys. Summer highlights include a sunrise wildlife safari in Grand Teton National Park, the 4th of July parade in Jackson Hole, full-day scenic safari in Yellowstone National Park, hiking up Rendezvous Mountain or around Phelps Lake, the Via Ferrata at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and fly fishing in the Snake River. For more details on exploring the Old West with EXP Journeys, here is a sample itinerary, Old West Explorer “Summer in the Old West offers a unique and immersive experience for a corporate event or retreat,” says EXP Journeys’ Guide Manager, Kyle Sherman. “The warm weather, long days, and clear skies provide the perfect conditions for outdoor activities such as horseback riding, fly fishing, hiking, rafting, cattle ranch experiences, stargazing, and sunset dinners under the vast western sky.” Going further, Sherman says, "The rich history and cultural heritage of the Old West offer opportunities for themed events and excursions, providing a memorable and enriching experience for all involved.The trick is taking this popular summer destination and looking at it in a way no one else thinks to – escaping crowds and creating the kinds of experiences you can’t find on Google.”America Through the Eyes of President Theodore Roosevelt & Naturalist John Muir – San Francisco & Yosemite: California offers something for everyone, from towering redwoods and rocky coasts in the north, to eccentric Joshua Trees and wide sandy beaches in the south; with Napa Valley wine country, Yosemite’s Half Dome, the hills of Hollywood and San Francisco’s trolleys between. Travelers with EXP Journeys can watch shooting stars dart between Yosemite’s granite mountains or toast to San Francisco’s skyline from a private yacht on the bay. For 2026, EXP Journeys has created a new luxury tented camp on the West side of Yosemite about 30 minutes from the entrance. With EXP’s Yosemite Luxury Tented Camp, guests can not only spend their days exploring this magical land but also their nights dining under its stars, sharing a drink around the campfire, and breathing in the mountain air. With great access to not only the park but rafting, biking, and hiking, the EXP Yosemite Camp opens up the region in a whole new way. To explore California with EXP Journeys learn more at Mountains & Coasts of California.“Travel to California is bound by no season, making it the perfect location for a New Year celebration on the beach or an Independence Day high in the mountains. Our luxury tented camp was created to provide access to these beautiful places. ” shares EXP Founder Andrew Roberts.America Before Americans – Celebrate the land and the people who lived here before colonization: By March, in the Southwest flowers are once again in bloom, the air has a sweet smell, and a palpable excitement rises with the sun each morning. The deserts, mountains, canyons, and lakes of the region are the natural canvas on which experiences rich in Native American history, geological exploration, and paleontological education are painted. With sun-filled days encouraging outdoor adventures and cool nights inviting gathering around a campfire beneath a star-filled sky, the Southwest is a premier place for a spring retreat, group trip or event. Whether it’s a private chef-prepared lunch on a Lake Powell houseboat or traditionally prepared Native American fare atop a dramatic butte accessible only by helicopter, there are ample opportunities for meals with a view. Add a conversation with a WWII Code Talker or storytelling by a respected Navajo elder and your retreat or group trip is taken to a previously unimaginable level.EXP can create immersive experiences like recreating an 1880s town, and strategic team-building challenges like an amazing race through a national forest. The Southwest allows for some truly exceptional experiences for most of the year providing a wide array of activities, landscapes, and cultures. To explore the Southwest through EXP Journeys’ view the Secrets of the Ancients Sample Itinerary.Kevin Jackson, Founder of EXP Journeys shares. “For adventurous groups, the Southwest offers mountain biking on slickrock, UTVing on sand dunes, rappelling through slot canyons, and of course, the watery wonderland of Lake Powell. For a more cultural experience, the Southwest offers an introduction to Native American culture, particularly the Navajo. Some of the most spiritual experiences come from hearing the stories and traditions as told through pillars of the Navajo community.”EXP Journeys experiences begin at $1,500 per person per day. For more information, visit www.expjourneys.com About EXP Journeys:Founded in 2012 by veteran guides Kevin Jackson and Andrew Roberts, EXP Journeys is a B Corp Certified travel company curating bespoke travel experiences across North and South America to Antarctica. With roots deeply embedded in the guiding community and a proprietary training program that sets the industry standard, EXP approaches every itinerary with a blend of creativity, experience, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that each journey is as memorable as it is sustainable. Whether it’s heli-accessed wilderness or their ‘Leave No Trace’ mobile camps tucked into the most breathtaking corners of the American West, EXP specialises in crafting experiences that are at once intimate and impactful.

