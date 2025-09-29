LeadSmart Technologies and Kore Partner to Scale LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Epicor Eclipse Users

AI-Enabled Customer Intelligence and SmartCRM

Epicor Eclipse ERP users now have simple and cost-effective way to integrate with market-leading SmartCRM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kore Tech (“Kore”), a leader in enterprise data synchronization, and LeadSmart Technologies (“LeadSmart”), a provider of AI-enabled SmartCRM and customer intelligence platforms, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership aims to scale the LeadSmart Channel Cloud Eclipse Accelerator, powered by Kore Integrate, a joint solution that integrates LeadSmart's SmartCRM with the Epicor Eclipse ERP system (“Eclipse”).

Built specifically for manufacturers and wholesale distributors operating on Eclipse, the LeadSmart Channel Cloud Eclipse Accelerator (“Accelerator”) eliminates data silos and empowers revenue teams with real-time visibility into customer behavior, sales activity, and financial health. By leveraging Kore Integrate’s Smart-Sync™ technology, the Accelerator enables seamless, near real-time data flow from Eclipse into LeadSmart’s SmartCRM, enhancing sales performance and customer engagement.

“Our mission has always been to help manufacturers and distributors modernize their go-to-market strategies and reduce siloed data in their organization,” said Kevin Brown, CEO of LeadSmart Technologies. “Together with Kore, we’re scaling a solution that brings true customer intelligence into the hands of sales and marketing teams using Eclipse.”

The solution has already demonstrated tangible value with its successful deployment at APR Supply, a leading HVAC and plumbing distributor. APR Supply integrated the LeadSmart Channel Cloud with its Eclipse environment to provide sales and service teams with synchronized access to accounts, quotes, invoices, and order data, all in one AI-enabled platform. The deployment included customizations for account and contact fields, and support for vendor and invoice data, enabling a highly tailored experience with rapid deployment and measurable impact.

“The success at APR Supply showcases the power of combining Kore’s integration expertise with LeadSmart’s sales intelligence tools,” said Jameel Francis, CEO of Kore. “This partnership scales a field-tested solution that distributors and manufacturers can trust to unlock revenue opportunities from their existing data, without overhauling their ERP.”

Key Benefits of the LCC Eclipse Accelerator:

• Seamless real-time sync of customer, order, and invoice data

• Smart-Sync™ filtering of only relevant and actionable information

• AI-driven insights via Genius Feed and Genius GPT

• Support for overdue quotes, open orders, and revenue leak detection

• Deployment in under 60 days

• Automated error checking and extensibility for custom workflows

The LeadSmart Channel Cloud Eclipse Accelerator is now available with flexible subscription pricing and rapid onboarding support.

For more information, visit www.leadsmarttech.com/eclipse-accelerator or contact sales@koretech.com.

About LeadSmart Technologies

LeadSmart Technologies is a leading provider of AI-enabled SmartCRM and customer intelligence solutions tailored to manufacturers and distributors. Through its LeadSmart Channel Cloud™ platform, the company delivers actionable insights, advanced sales enablement, and seamless ERP integrations, helping businesses gain deep insights into their customers, teams and businesses while driving revenue growth and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.leadsmarttech.com.

About Kore Tech

Kore Tech (“Kore”) is an innovative software firm based in California, dedicated to serving manufacturers, distributors, and other regulated industries since 1999. Kore provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to digitally transform your organization to drive growth and profitability. Our mission-critical solutions eliminate manual tasks, streamline sales ordering and management, and integrate disparate data to enable advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Legal Disclaimer:

