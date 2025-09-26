Mike Lockwood Delivers Inspiring Keynote at SuccessLIVE! — Now Available to Watch Online

Mike Lockwood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessLIVE!, the international leadership and empowerment summit, brought together innovators, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world for an unforgettable event in Los Angeles. Among the highlights was a powerful keynote address from Mike Lockwood, which drew an enthusiastic response from attendees.



Celebrated for its life-changing presentations, SuccessLIVE! once again lived up to its reputation, inspiring audiences with real-world strategies for growth, leadership, and transformation.



Lockwood’s keynote captivated the audience with both personal insight and actionable advice, leaving many attendees calling it impactful and inspiring.

Now, for those who could not attend—or those who wish to revisit the experience—Mike Lockwood’s full keynote is available to watch on The Success Network® YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCuF2MPE-kw.



SuccessLIVE! continues to serve as a platform where leaders and visionaries come together to share stories that spark change, empower communities, and inspire individuals to reach their highest potential.

About Mike Lockwood:

Mike Lockwood is the Founding Partner of Oakwood Wealth Partners and an Investment Advisor Representative with over 37 years of experience in the financial planning industry. Based in Irvine, California, Mike and his dedicated team manage more than $2 billion in client assets (as of September 2025), serving a loyal clientele that includes physicians, nurses, government employees, executives, and retirees.



A graduate of California State University, Bakersfield, with dual degrees in Marketing and Finance, Mike is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation. He has helped thousands of clients navigate the often-complex road to retirement, crafting tailored income plans and legacy strategies designed to bring clarity, peace of mind, and long-term financial health.



Mike is the author of two best-selling books—Decision Decade: Age 55 to 65 – A Financial Roadmap to Our Golden Years and E-Myth Evolution (co-authored with Michael Gerber). A dynamic speaker, Mike has led seminars on topics such as Social Security, basic financial planning, investment fundamentals, and retirement income strategies.



In addition to his financial advisory work, Mike is an Executive Producer with Abundance Studios, producing inspirational documentaries that tell powerful, educational stories. A committed philanthropist, Mike supports numerous local charities, including The Caring House, the Orangewood Foundation, and youth sports organizations in his Irvine community.



Mike and his wife Michelle have been married for 34 years and have three children. Their eldest son, Nick, is now a fifth-year financial planner in the practice, continuing the family’s mission of service through financial empowerment.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.