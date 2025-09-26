Goodneighbor LLC Introduces AccelPsy Tool for Executive and Management Development

Jenni Guentcheva, founder and CEO of Goodneighbor LLC

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodneighbor LLC, a Colorado-based practice specializing in trauma-related disorders since 2016, announces the availability of AccelPsy, a trademarked tool designed to help executives and managers reach their full professional and personal potential by accessing psychological reserves.

AccelPsy was developed through the collaborative efforts of Jenni Guentcheva, founder and CEO of Goodneighbor LLC, and Brian Monahan, a retired US Army Special Forces operative. The tool represents a unique approach to executive and management development based on research-backed methodologies.

Guentcheva brings extensive credentials to the development of AccelPsy, including her background as a psychologist in Europe and her certifications as a licensed professional counselor, licensed addiction counselor, and nationally certified addiction counselor in the United States. This comprehensive expertise has informed the creation of a tool specifically tailored to address the psychological needs of business leaders.

No

The AccelPsy tool focuses on helping CEOs and mid-level managers unlock their psychological reserves to enhance both professional performance and personal fulfillment. The methodology draws from Goodneighbor LLC's established practice in addressing trauma-related disorders and achieving positive outcomes through research-based approaches.

About Goodneighbor LLC

Goodneighbor LLC is a Colorado practice established in 2016, specializing in research-based results and achieving the highest level of positive outcomes in addressing trauma-related disorders. Founded by Jenni Guentcheva, who serves as CEO, the practice combines European psychological expertise with US counseling and addiction treatment certifications. The company has developed AccelPsy in collaboration with Brian Monahan, a retired US Army Special Forces operative, to help executives and managers fulfill their full professional and personal potential.

Contact Information:

Goodneighbor LLC

https://goodneighborcares.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.