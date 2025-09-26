COVID-19 Vaccination Fall 2025/2026 Implementation Package

The Ministry of Health is launching vaccination campaigns for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the universal influenza immunization program (UIIP) for the 2025/2026 fall respiratory season.

Sites that have onboarded with Hamilton Public Health for COVAXon will have access to the 2025/2026 COVID-19 vaccine program. Orders may be placed for your initial allotment with distribution expected to begin late September to early October. Please complete the attached COVID-19 vaccine order form to specify the required number of doses for your initial allotment.

COVID-19 vaccination will continue its importance this fall to protect the health of individuals, families and communities as well as mitigate impacts of respiratory diseases on our healthcare system. Immunization of high priority populations can begin as soon as the vaccine is available. Immunization of the general population can begin on October 27, 2025.

Key Dates:

September 22– Start date for placing initial orders for COVID-19 vaccine

October 6 – Start date for placing additional orders of COVID-19 vaccine

October 27 – COVID-19 vaccine available for general public

Resources including the Health Care Provider letter, Q&A documents, and product monographs, can be found at:

Publicly Funded Products

Two products containing the latest selected strain are available this fall: Moderna Spikevax and Pfizer Comirnaty. Both are mRNA vaccines targeted against the omicron LP.8.1 variant.

Moderna will be the vaccine available for children 6 months to 11 years of age. Vaccine allocation and distribution will be based on product availability.

Vaccine Orders

Please complete and return the standard vaccine order form attached to this memo to order your initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Orders will be filled based on vaccine availability. You will only receive COVID-19 vaccine once you have submitted an order form.

If you require additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine after your initial shipment, please submit the standard vaccine order form on or after October 15th, 2025. Initially, COVID- 19 vaccine should be administered to the high priority populations. Vaccines may be administered to the general population starting October 27, 2025.

Co-administration

As we move into the fall and prepare for another respiratory season, we ask that you please consider, as appropriate, co-administration of COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccines, as well as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine or monoclonal antibody (MAb) product for eligible individuals whenever possible and appropriate to maximize uptake and protection.

Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI)

Health care professionals are reminded to report adverse events following immunization to the Medical Officer of Health within 7 days of recognizing the reportable event. Please use the Public Health Ontario AEFI form at https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/health-topics/immunization/vaccine-safety

Completed reports should be faxed to Public Health at 1-844-444-0295. For questions related to reporting AEFIs, or to report an AEFI by phone, please call 905-546-2424 ext 7556.

It is not necessary to report expected events such as injection site reactions and mild fever. Unexpected, severe, and unusual adverse events should be reported promptly.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine program, please call 905-546-CITY (2489).