Lightning Production Services Launches the Lv-EMI™ System, Transforming Continuous Rod Inspection

Advanced magnetic flux technology delivers unmatched precision and efficiency in rod string inspection

With the Lv-EMI™ System, we’ve built a solution that simplifies the inspection process, cuts downtime, and prevents unnecessary rod scrapping.” — LJ Guillotte, President and CEO

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightning Production Services (LPS), a leading manufacturer and provider of oilfield equipment and services, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the Lv-EMI™ System. This compact, field-ready inspection solution leverages advanced electromagnetic testing to deliver precise, repeatable, and efficient rod integrity evaluations, enabling operators to maximize production while minimizing costs.Historically, manual visual inspections have been used for continuous rod checks, an approach that is prone to human error and missing data. The Lv-EMI™ System transforms this process. By integrating magnetic flux leakage (MFL) and magnetic flux density (MFD) measurements with advanced software analysis, the system provides a comprehensive 360° view of rod condition and detects potential defects in real-time.“Operators need tools that deliver accuracy, speed, and confidence in every inspection,” said LJ Guillotte, President and CEO of Lightning Production Services. “With the Lv-EMI™ System, we’ve built a solution that simplifies the inspection process, cuts downtime, and prevents unnecessary rod scrapping. It’s a system designed to maximize efficiency while keeping production running smoothly.”Key features include:Compact, portable design – install/remove in under 5 minutesLv-SmartMod™ with sensors for various rod sizesLv-Zephyr™ Software featuring intelligent calibration and automated defect reportingLow-power operation and durable for field deployment The Lv-EMI™ System is available now. For more information, visit www.lpsus.com or contact info@lpsus.com.About Lightning Production ServicesLPS is a leading full-service manufacturing company focused on increasing efficiency and run times in deep deviated rod-pumped wells. Our proven Hi-Rise System™ includes continuous rod, lined tubing, engineering services, well servicing, and proprietary EMI services. Specializing in holes in tubing and rod parts due to deviation, high-rate ESP conversions, and improved recovery, our rigorous manufacturing standards ensure unsurpassed product quality and cost savings.

