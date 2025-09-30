Lightning Production Services Launches the Lv-EMI™ System, Transforming Continuous Rod Inspection
Advanced magnetic flux technology delivers unmatched precision and efficiency in rod string inspection
Historically, manual visual inspections have been used for continuous rod checks, an approach that is prone to human error and missing data. The Lv-EMI™ System transforms this process. By integrating magnetic flux leakage (MFL) and magnetic flux density (MFD) measurements with advanced software analysis, the system provides a comprehensive 360° view of rod condition and detects potential defects in real-time.
“Operators need tools that deliver accuracy, speed, and confidence in every inspection,” said LJ Guillotte, President and CEO of Lightning Production Services. “With the Lv-EMI™ System, we’ve built a solution that simplifies the inspection process, cuts downtime, and prevents unnecessary rod scrapping. It’s a system designed to maximize efficiency while keeping production running smoothly.”
Key features include:
Compact, portable design – install/remove in under 5 minutes
Lv-SmartMod™ with sensors for various rod sizes
Lv-Zephyr™ Software featuring intelligent calibration and automated defect reporting
Low-power operation and durable for field deployment
The Lv-EMI™ System is available now. For more information, visit www.lpsus.com or contact info@lpsus.com.
About Lightning Production Services
LPS is a leading full-service manufacturing company focused on increasing efficiency and run times in deep deviated rod-pumped wells. Our proven Hi-Rise System™ includes continuous rod, lined tubing, engineering services, well servicing, and proprietary EMI services. Specializing in holes in tubing and rod parts due to deviation, high-rate ESP conversions, and improved recovery, our rigorous manufacturing standards ensure unsurpassed product quality and cost savings.
Juliana Herman
Lightning Production Services
j.herman@lpsus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Lv-EMI™ System | Next-Generation Continuous Rod Inspection by Lightning Production Services
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.