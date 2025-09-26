FTC Alters Final Consent Order in Response to Public Comments, Preventing Coordination in Global Advertising Merger

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has approved a final order to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that Omnicom Group Inc.’s $13.5 billion acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) would violate the antitrust laws. The order eliminates Omnicom’s ability to deny advertising dollars to media publishers based on their political or ideological viewpoint, except at the express and individualized direction of Omnicom’s advertiser customers.

As announced in June 2025, the complaint alleged that advertising agencies have coordinated—including through industry associations—on decisions not to advertise on certain websites and applications. Coordination among advertising firms may reduce ad revenues for particular media publishers, forcing those publishers to reduce the amount of content they can offer to their own consumers and their investment in their sites.

In response to comments received during the designated public comment period, the Commission modified the proposed order. The final order further clarifies the order’s scope and imposes a compliance monitor.

The commission vote approving the final order was 2-0-1, with Commissioner Mark R. Meador recused.