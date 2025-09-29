Bridge The Gaps Welcomes Kimberly Vines to Its Board of Directors

Kimberly Vines, a proven community leader and dedicated advocate for sexual assault and survivor support, joins Bridge The Gaps Board of Directors.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge The Gaps proudly announces the appointment of Kimberly Vines to its Board of Directors. A community leader, entrepreneur, and dedicated advocate for service, Kimberly brings decades of leadership and philanthropy experience to the organization as it continues its mission of empowering youth and addressing critical social issues.Kimberly has a long history of community engagement and leadership. She previously served as Founder and President of the Danbury Police Department Citizens Association and volunteered with both the Danbury and Angleton Police Departments’ Blue Santa programs. As former President of the Danbury Athletic Booster Club and Project Graduation, she played a key role in raising more than $500,000 over the years to support charitable causes and private benefits.Beyond her local contributions, Kimberly volunteers with Bridges to Life Prison Ministry as a Victim Impact Speaker and Facilitator, where she provides hope and healing by sharing her story and encouraging positive transformation. Her commitment to service has earned her recognition as a recipient of the Brazoria County Leaders Under 40 Award.Professionally, Kimberly is the owner of Crystal Clear Pools & Spas and SK Scott Real Estate, balancing her entrepreneurial pursuits with her most cherished role as a mother of five.Through her new role with Bridge The Gaps, Kimberly is passionate about empowering young men and women while advancing awareness and education surrounding sexual assault and survivor support “Kimberly’s proven leadership, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her deep commitment to advocacy make her an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors,” said Omar Durham, Founder and Owner of Bridge The Gaps. “We are honored to welcome her voice and vision to Bridge The Gaps as we continue building programs that positively shape the lives of youth and families in our community.”Bridge The Gaps looks forward to the insight, compassion, and leadership Kimberly will bring as the organization continues to expand its reach and impact.

