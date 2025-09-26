Marking One Year Since Hurricane Helene, N.C. Commerce Highlights Recovery Milestones in Western North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

In the 12 months since Hurricane Helene damaged Western North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein’s Commerce Department has launched a new division to put $1.4 billion of federal recovery dollars to work, accepted more than 3,400 applications from homeowners seeking recovery help, encouraged tourists to return to the mountains, and paid more than $96 million in disaster-related unemployment insurance benefits to people in need. These key milestones in the state’s ongoing recovery efforts reaffirm North Carolina’s commitment to help families, workers, and businesses rebuild stronger than ever.

“As we reach the one-year milestone of Hurricane Helene, western North Carolina has made encouraging progress, but my goodness, the work is far from over,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must continue to get people back into their homes, support small businesses, and repair critical infrastructure so communities can rebuild and thrive.”

Through the state’s Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program, more than 3,400 families have applied for home repairs or replacements, with the first home repair completed in late August—making North Carolina the fastest state in over a decade to begin rebuilding homes after a major hurricane using HUD disaster recovery funding. The program emphasizes community-centered outreach, including local staff, in-person canvassing, intake centers, and mail-in applications, while maintaining transparency through a real-time online dashboard, tracking applications by county.

Workforce recovery has also been a critical focus. The Helene Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant Program has provided temporary jobs and training to more than 260 individuals in the region, while NCWorks Career Centers and the NCWorks mobile unit have hosted nearly 250 hiring events, connecting thousands of residents to new employment opportunities. Additionally, more than 36,000 disaster-related unemployment claims were processed to assist people who lost their jobs due to the storm, with over $96 million in benefits delivered—surpassing totals from previous hurricanes.

For local businesses, recovery support has been robust. The department’s Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program (SmBIZ) is helping local governments rebuild critical infrastructure that supports small businesses, with grants up to $1 million actively deployed across Western North Carolina.

"We’re committed to standing with Western North Carolina throughout this recovery, and these programs represent the collaborative effort of state and local partners," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. "Our work is making a difference in the lives of families and businesses across Western North Carolina, and we won’t quit until every community has the resources it needs to fully recover and thrive."

Tourism is also seeing a rebound through the VisitNC “Rediscover the Unforgettable” campaign, encouraging travelers to explore Western North Carolina’s mountains, arts, breweries, wineries, and outdoor destinations, supporting local businesses and showcasing the resilience of the region.

While these milestones reflect significant progress, the path to full recovery remains ongoing. State officials continue to work directly with residents, businesses, and communities—visiting project sites, engaging neighborhoods, and providing information about available programs and resources. North Carolina is committed to the long-term effort to help Western North Carolina rebuild strong, resilient communities.

For more information about available recovery programs, including the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program, visit commerce.nc.gov/recovery.