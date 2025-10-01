Dr. Santarvis Brown Wins Dual Honors – ‘International Recognition Award’ and ‘Visionary Leader Award’ at IMA 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Santarvis Brown has been officially named the winner of two prestigious awards at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (IMA): the International Recognition Award and the Visionary Leader Award, celebrating his extraordinary contributions to education, leadership, and global community transformation. A globally respected scholar, visionary leader, and transformative educator, Dr. Brown has spent over two decades reshaping institutions, inspiring communities, and creating equitable opportunities for learners and leaders worldwide.From his beginnings as a middle school teacher in 2003 to holding some of the most influential roles in higher education, including Chief Academic Officer, Associate Provost, and Graduate Business Chair at Excelsior University, Dr. Brown’s journey reflects an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and social progress. He has also held prestigious academic appointments at Cornell University, University of Virginia, Florida International University, and currently serves as a Visiting Scholar at the Rutgers Proctor Institute for Leadership and Equity. His expertise has been further recognized through his role as Distinguished Scholar-Practitioner at the European Institute of Higher Education, cementing his status as a global thought leader.Beyond academia, Dr. Brown is the founder of Edu-Techure LLC and The Leadership Doctor, organizations dedicated to advancing leadership development, educational equity, and organizational transformation. His thought leadership has been featured in international publications such as Brainz Magazine, Lead Magazine, Passion Vista, and The Leaders Globe, influencing policymakers, educators, and executives across the globe. Dr. Brown’s work has earned him some of the highest honors, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph Biden, the Passion Vista Global Game Changer Award, and recognition from the International Association of Top Professionals and Bestow Edutrex International. His impact extends beyond professional accolades, merging faith and leadership as the pastor of Greater Mt. Pleasant AME Church in Florida, where he approaches education as both sacred and strategic work.As a published author of Leading While Limping, Oh the Leading You Will Do, and Brothers Minutes, Dr. Brown provides invaluable guidance for leaders navigating complex and evolving spaces. His influence stretches across borders, having been featured on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, spotlighted on international magazine covers, and celebrated as one of the Top 100 Global Leaders in Education. Whether mentoring doctoral students, advising educational ministries, or speaking on global stages, Dr. Brown’s message of equity, purpose, and authentic leadership continues to inspire.“Receiving both the International Recognition Award and the Visionary Leader Award is profoundly humbling,” said Dr. Santarvis Brown. “These honors reflect the collective efforts of educators, leaders, and communities worldwide who are dedicated to building systems of equity and opportunity. My mission has always been to ensure that education becomes a bridge, not a barrier, and I am grateful to be part of a movement that transforms lives.”Dr. Brown’s dual win at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 highlights a career defined by vision, resilience, and global impact. His achievements serve as a powerful reminder that true leadership is rooted not in control, but in service, and that the future of education depends on equity, access, and compassion. Congratulations to Dr. Santarvis Brown on these well-deserved international honors.

