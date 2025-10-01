Dr. Robin Gethers Wins ‘Industry Impact Award’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Robin Gethers has officially been named the winner of the Industry Impact Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (organized by Influencer UK ), recognizing her remarkable contributions to counseling, coaching, and community transformation. With over 10 years of experience, Dr. Gethers has become a beacon of hope and healing for countless individuals and communities, blending her expertise with an unwavering passion for service.Holding a Doctorate from Theophany University and a Master of Theology (M.Th) in Christian Counseling from North Central Theological Seminary, Dr. Gethers has dedicated her life to guiding others through holistic approaches to mental wellness. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and holds multiple prestigious certifications, including Board-Certified Christian Counselor (NACC), Certified Mental Health Specialist (NACC), Certified Life Coach (IAP College), and Certified SYMBIS Assessment Facilitator. Dr. Gethers provides practical strategies to help individuals and families achieve lasting growth and transformation.As the CEO & Co-Founder of New Beginnings Life Consulting, Dr. Gethers has created a platform dedicated to empowering individuals to overcome personal and societal challenges. Her work as a domestic violence activist, mental health advocate, and community leader has left a lasting impact on countless lives. She also serves on the board of directors for several community-focused organizations, further extending her reach and influence in building stronger, healthier communities. Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Gethers is an award-winning speaker and author, inspiring audiences with her powerful message of resilience and hope. Through her motivational speaking and group facilitation, she has become a trusted voice for those seeking to heal from trauma, break cycles of violence, and embrace positive transformation.“Winning the Industry Impact Award is an incredible honor,” said Dr. Robin Gethers. “This recognition is a reflection of every life touched, every community strengthened, and every moment of healing shared. My mission has always been to help others find hope and purpose, and I am deeply grateful to continue this work alongside so many passionate changemakers.”Dr. Gethers’ journey exemplifies leadership, compassion, and dedication. From her pioneering work in mental health and counseling to her tireless advocacy for vulnerable populations, she has set a standard of excellence in her field. Her win at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 not only celebrates her achievements but also serves as an inspiration to leaders and changemakers worldwide.Congratulations, Dr. Robin Gethers, on this well-deserved honor.

