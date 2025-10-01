Dr Lena Li becomes the 1st Singaporean to receive the ‘Emerging Star Award’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Lena Li, a renowned Singaporean Chinese glamour model and former corporate professional, has been named the 1st Singaporean winner of the Emerging Star Award at the prestigious Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 . This honor celebrates her remarkable rise in the influencer space and her unique ability to blend intelligence, confidence, and individuality, inspiring a new generation of creators and followers around the world.Dr Li’s journey to becoming a celebrated influencer is anything but conventional. Of mixed Chinese and French heritage, she began her career as a Business Consultant, armed with a PhD in Business and Law from the University of London. While she excelled in the corporate world, she felt unfulfilled and made the bold decision to pursue her true passion. A chance encounter in a lingerie boutique led to her discovery as a glamour model, a moment that completely changed the trajectory of her life.Since then, Dr Li has built a powerful personal brand rooted in her values of confidence, intelligence, and authenticity. Her striking presence with a 34DDD-23-35 figure and 5’7” frame has captivated audiences worldwide, while her storytelling resonates deeply with fans. Known by the acronym SPICE (Seductive, Passionate, Intoxicating, Charming, Exciting), Dr Li has been featured on the covers of FHM, Maxim, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and many other international publications, cementing her status as a global rising star.The Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 ceremony took place in the United Kingdom on 1st October 2025, with winners also celebrated on a Times Square billboard in New York City, symbolizing their global impact. Dr Li’s win reflects her rapidly growing influence and her ability to challenge societal norms, particularly in her home country of Singapore. She navigates a delicate balance between her modern career and her traditional family values, keeping her modeling work private from her elderly parents, whose conservative outlooks she deeply respects. Beyond glamour, Dr Li’s content promotes empowerment, individuality, and self-expression. Her bold career move from banking to modeling has inspired many to pursue their passions and break free from expectations. She has demonstrated impressive business acumen, leveraging her education and expertise to build a thriving brand.“I am incredibly honored to receive the Emerging Star Award,” said Dr Lena Li. “This journey has been one of courage, reinvention, and staying authentic, both in my work and on social media where I actively share my experiences and insights. I hope my story inspires others to be true to themselves and pursue their dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem. Thank you for supporting my presence and positive influence across social platforms.”As she continues to expand her brand, Dr Li’s influence shows no signs of slowing down. Her win at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 is expected to open doors for new brand partnerships, collaborations, and international opportunities. With her striking presence, compelling story, and unwavering authenticity, Dr Lena Li is well on her way to becoming one of the most dynamic forces in the global influencer space.

