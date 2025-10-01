PMCREATE Crowned ‘Global Luxury Skincare Brand of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMCREATE has been officially awarded the IMA Global Luxury Skincare Brand of the Year at the Influencer Magazine UK Awards 2025. This prestigious honor not only recognizes the brand's groundbreaking innovations and visionary achievements in redefining the future of beauty and skincare, but also marks a historic milestone as the company celebrates its fifth anniversary on the global stage.Founded on January 31, 2020, in Shanghai, PMCREATE has rapidly risen to international prominence by combining luxury with cutting-edge science, setting new standards for the beauty industry. This award is both a testament to the brand's remarkable growth and a reflection of the increasingly influential voice of Chinese high-end skincare in the global marketplace.At the heart of PMCREATE's philosophy lies the belief that true beauty is both pure and miraculous, embodied in its guiding principle "PMCREATE Cloud Roland," symbolizing the creation of transformative beauty experiences. The brand's success is built upon its global network of research centers in China, France, Italy, and Germany, where leading scientists are advancing breakthroughs in plant and animal stem cell research. This scientific foundation enables PMCREATE to deliver skincare solutions that extend far beyond surface-level treatments, addressing beauty and wellness at the cellular level.PMCREATE has also forged strategic partnerships with more than 30 medical institutions and laboratories worldwide, ensuring that each product and innovation reflects the latest advances in biology, genetics, and dermatology. At the same time, the brand has actively expanded collaborations with world-renowned universities such as Stanford, Harvard, UC Berkeley, USC, and UBC, securing academic endorsement that further strengthens its international recognition. This unparalleled integration of science and luxury has positioned PMCREATE as a pioneer in building a comprehensive ecosystem that unites beauty, healthcare, and advanced dermatological practices.Driven by its mission to disrupt traditional approaches, PMCREATE is more than a skincare company; it is shaping the future of global beauty through scientific innovation. Its long-term vision includes delivering comprehensive services that integrate advanced biotechnology with premium wellness and dermatological hospitals, ensuring innovation and luxury are carried through to every dimension of its ecosystem.Receiving the Global Luxury Skincare Brand of the Year award is the ultimate testament to PMCREATE's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact. This recognition not only honors the company itself, but also highlights PMCREATE's contributions to advancing international scientific collaboration, raising industry standards, and amplifying the global presence of Chinese high-end brands through international media such as VOGUE and ELLE.A PMCREATE spokesperson stated: "We are deeply honored to receive this award. It reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of science and beauty, and our mission to create products and experiences that empower consumers worldwide. This distinction is not only a recognition of PMCREATE, but also a shared acknowledgment by the global industry of innovation, transformation, and the limitless potential of beauty."With its bold vision and relentless pursuit of perfection, PMCREATE continues to inspire and elevate the global skincare industry. This moment of achievement is not only a symbol of honor, but also a new beginning—signaling PMCREATE's next chapter as a leader in redefining luxury beauty worldwide.

