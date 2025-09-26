KFSHRC Advances Prenatal Care Through Genomics Innovation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has introduced an advanced prenatal genomics program that is transforming maternal and child healthcare. By leveraging precision medicine tools, the program enables early identification of hereditary risks during pregnancy, empowering families with informed choices and reducing the impact of genetic diseases on future generations.Through screening more than 300 genes, the program provided early insights for 1,104 pregnant women, preventing 276 genetic disorders and generating estimated annual savings of more than USD 95 million for the Saudi healthcare system.Using advanced technologies such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), the program continues to expand, now covering more than 500 additional disorders. This broader scope enhances the effectiveness of early intervention and contributes to healthier outcomes for mothers and children.KFSHRC’s initiative reflects its commitment to integrating genomic innovation into clinical practice and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in precision medicine.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

